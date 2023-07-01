Mrs Acharya said when the first positive case was detected in this latest outbreak, Adria just swung into action. It didn't go into lockdown. Casual staff were brought in to cover staff who had tested positive. Doctors prescribed anti-viral and anti-nausea medication for the residents. Families were kept in the loop. Confirmed cases were isolated but staff in PPE [personal protective equipment] still tended to them in their rooms, bringing in bedside activities for those who wanted them.