Hannah Deveson celebrates 103rd birthday at Adria Village after beating COVID

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 2 2023 - 5:30am
Hannah Deveson, 103, at her birthday party on Friday with sons Byron and Kip. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
A birthday party was held on Friday afternoon at the Adria Village nursing home in Stirling for Hannah Deveson, who early last month fought off a bout of COVID with nothing more than extra oxygen as needed - and then turned the grand age of 103.

