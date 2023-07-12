The Canberra Times
Australia War Memorial should recognise the role of native police in the frontier wars

By Letters to the Editor
July 13 2023 - 5:30am
Given the AWM recognises peacekeeping work by AFP members shouldn't it also acknowledge atrocities committed by native police? Picture by Karleen Minney
I am attending an excellent U3A course on the Australian frontier. Recently we learned about the Native Mounted Police, first formed by the NSW colonial government in 1848. It was the first of several such forces which killed tens of thousands of Indigenous people over the next 50 years. [It consisted of Aboriginal troopers under European officers].

