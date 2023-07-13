The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly slams Jeff Kennett for 'outdated opinions', after APS working from home win

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated July 13 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The main public sector union has hit back at former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett for his "very outdated opinions" on flexible work, after the federal government agreed to remove caps on the number of days public servants can work from home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.