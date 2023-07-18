The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra weather: Bureau of Meteorology forecasts negative temperatures for the ACT

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 19 2023 - 10:29am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a cold one this morning with the temperature falling to minus 5.3 degrees at Canberra Airport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.