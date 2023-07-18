It's been a cold one this morning with the temperature falling to minus 5.3 degrees at Canberra Airport.
"That's well below the mean July minimum of 0.1 degrees Celsius, but not as cold as the minus 7.2 degrees we managed to record back on the 21st of June this year," Kate Doyle from the Bureau of Meteorology said.
This information was taken from the Canberra Airport location, which has data going back 15 years.
The last time the region experienced such temperatures was in 2017, when it was a record minus 8.7 degrees on July 1.
The reason for recent frosty mornings is that a high-pressure system moved in after a cold front yesterday. This brought clear skies which really let temperatures fall.
Thursday morning is also expected to be a frosty minus five degrees, with a possible break from the teeth-chattering cold on Friday.
"In positive news though, we are expecting a brief reprieve from the frosty starts on Friday, as a change sweeps through bringing cloudy conditions which should help to track in some of the heat," the Bureau spokesperson said.
"But it won't last long as we return to negative territory over the weekend."
It will be a maximum of 13 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, with Friday's maximum going up to 14 degrees. We will return to a maximum of 13 degrees over the weekend.
There is the chance of a shower as the high-pressure system makes its way through late Thursday into Friday, particularly for southern parts of the territory. However, the Bureau is not expecting much from it.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
