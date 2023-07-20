The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Supreme Court awards Daniel Meas damages after fatal Canberra Avenue crash

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 20 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been awarded more than $6 million in damages after suffering brain damage in a crash that killed his pregnant mother when he was a baby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.