A man is accused of going on a "crime spree", stealing a vehicle, breaking into others, and pocketing an estimated $15,000 worth of tools.
Jessie Raymond Gould, of Belconnen, was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.
The 32-year-old faces 14 charges including three counts of driving a stolen vehicle, unlicensed driving, theft, and two counts of property damage.
He is yet to enter pleas.
Police documents tendered to the court allege Gould stole a red Mitsubishi ASX from an underground carpark in Gungahlin and used it to commit a series of crimes.
On July 12, the red Mitsubishi was captured on CCTV in an underground carpark in Belconnen.
Police allege Gould, said to have never held a licence, was driving the stolen car.
After spending two minutes struggling to park the compact SUV, unable to get the right angle, Gould "eventually reversed back and stopped the car in the thoroughfare, obstructing other vehicles from moving freely in the carpark," the documents state.
Gould is said to have then exited the vehicle and walked over to to a silver Volkswagen Golf, opening the front passenger door and rummaging through the inside.
The 32-year-old is accused of then opening the boot and filling an orange saddle bag with tools, two full sets of Stanley shifters, spanners and screwdrivers, pliers, a hacksaw, and a boxcutter.
It is estimated the tools are worth about $1000.
Police claim Gould used a screwdriver to break the glass rear door window of a Toyota, before reaching inside to unlock the car, triggering the vehicle alarm.
He allegedly disabled the alarm "to avoid unwanted attention" and stole a jacket, beanie and registration papers.
The next day, the stolen Mitsubishi was once again captured on CCTV in the same Belconnen carpark.
Gould is accused of smashing a window and stealing almost $15,000 worth of items from a Holden ute.
Police allege the stolen items included a laptop and an estimated $10,000 worth of mechanic's hand tools such as spanners, auto electrical equipment, specialist tooling, sockets, hammers and screwdrivers.
On Saturday, Legal Aid duty lawyer Brandon Bodel applied for bail for Gould.
He argued Gould had not committed any crimes in four years, showing he "does have the capacity to keep himself out of trouble".
Mr Bodel said bail conditions, namely a curfew, would minimise the likelihood of Gould committing crimes.
"There's also a condition there that forces him to start engaging with corrections to address drug and alcohol concerns," he said.
Prosecutor Kiara Sheridan argued against bail, saying the application was "premature".
"There is no clear plan, the person he has proposed to live with has not indicated their consent to the court," she said.
Ms Sheridan told the court Gould had allegedly committed "a crime spree with further charges likely coming".
Magistrate James Lawton refused Gould bail and remanded him in custody.
Gould is set to reappear in court on August 14.
