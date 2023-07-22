The Canberra Times
Jessie Gould refused bail in ACT Magistrates Court, accused of 'crime spree'

Hannah Neale
July 23 2023 - 5:30am
A still from CCTV footage police claim shows Jessie Gould with a stolen car. Picture supplied
A man is accused of going on a "crime spree", stealing a vehicle, breaking into others, and pocketing an estimated $15,000 worth of tools.

