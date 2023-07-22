The Canberra Times
NRL: Danny Levi extends contract with Canberra Raiders until 2025

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
July 22 2023
Danny Levi has extended his deal with the Raiders. Picture by James Croucher.
Canberra Raiders hooker Danny Levi has re-committed to the club after signing an extension until 2025.

