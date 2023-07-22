Canberra Raiders hooker Danny Levi has re-committed to the club after signing an extension until 2025.
It's been a busy week for the dummy-half, who was recently attracting interest from Super League clubs Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC.
Stuck in NSW Cup since recovering from a broken jaw early in the NRL season, Levi had been exploring his options to potentially leave the capital with a year and a half left on his contract and return to England.
However just as those negotiations with the Raiders were ongoing Levi suffered another broken jaw injury last weekend in NSW Cup, ending his year prematurely.
Despite the unlucky setback, the Raiders have shown faith in Levi and opted to extend his two-year contract for another year.
The deal to be announced soon will keep the Samoan international at the club until the end of 2025.
The 27-year-old had been finding form since round 13 in NSW Cup recently, scoring one try and showcasing his running game which he aimed to bring to the NRL with Canberra.
Levi's recent injury is in a different place to the last time he broke his jaw four months ago in round three of the NRL.
After that injury Zac Woolford and Tom Starling have been coach Ricky Stuart's first-choice hooker pairing.
The Raiders have been active in their recruitment of late, with the club also reportedly beating the Eels and Panthers to land NSW Blues under-19s representative Ethan Sanders from 2025 on a two-year deal.
The Parramatta junior is still signed with the Eels until the end of 2024, however a release may be negotiated to bring him to Canberra sooner.
Sanders scored a try for the junior Blues in their win over Queensland and was man of the match for Parramatta in the SG Ball grand final.
In Canberra Sanders will link up in with fellow Blues youngster, five-eighth Ethan Strange, who played at centre in the Under-19 Origin clash just over a week ago.
The Raiders emerged beaten but unscathed from their heartbreaking golden point 21-20 defeat to the Warriors in Auckland on Friday night.
Joe Tapine copped a sore jaw from the back of Emre Guler's head in a tackle, but was uninjured.
The squad were back in Canberra by Saturday afternoon and will return to training in Braddon on Monday.
Their next game is at home in Bruce against Newcastle in what will be their first double-header with the NRLW Raiders.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
