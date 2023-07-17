The Canberra Times
NRL: Danny Levi suffers broken jaw to end season as Canberra Raiders eye NZ Warriors

Updated July 17 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 4:45pm
Canberra Raiders hooker Danny Levi. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Canberra Raiders had an injury blow ahead of a trip to New Zealand to take on the Warriors, but are confident of keeping their winning run going to solidify their top-four spot.

