The Canberra Raiders had an injury blow ahead of a trip to New Zealand to take on the Warriors, but are confident of keeping their winning run going to solidify their top-four spot.
Hooker Danny Levi was officially ruled out for the season after the Raiders confirmed he broke his jaw in NSW Cup on the weekend.
This injury is in a different place to the last time he broke his jaw four months ago in round three of the NRL.
"He will have a follow-up appointment to see if he requires surgery, but it is likely he will miss the remainder of the regular season," the Raiders statement read.
The news comes just days after the dummy-half's management revealed he was receiving interest from Super League clubs Leeds and Hull, and was weighing up his options, exploring a potential release to go to England.
Levi's injury now leaves the Raiders with no experienced back-up at hooker behind rotating NRL duo Tom Starling and Zac Woolford.
Youngster Adrian Trevilyan played his first game back in NSW Cup last weekend after recovering from a torn ACL, and 21-year-old Hohepa Puru has played hooker in reserve grade.
"It's very upsetting and sad for [Levi] because we need depth to put pressure on one another, and he was definitely doing that for Tom and Zac," halfback Jamal Fogarty said.
"But in saying that, they're not going to put their feet up just because he's injured and I'm sure all the boys are going to get around him during this tough time.
"He is a key part of the team and he's someone that brings a lot of energy around the place."
The Raiders also confirmed on Monday that Xavier Savage will miss six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury, but it wasn't all doom and gloom.
Canberra are set to welcome back Josh Papali'i from a hamstring setback, Pasami Saulo from concussion, and Corey Horsburgh after he missed Canberra's last game on Origin duties.
The Raiders were pummelled 36-14 last time they met the Warriors in Jarrod Croker's 300th milestone game, but believe they can make the necessary tweaks to leave Auckland with a better result.
The squad travel to New Zealand on Tuesday for the Friday night clash.
"It's going to be a very dangerous game for us but we know we've got the capabilities, we've just got to deliver," Fogarty said.
"They're going to be very physical, but they're also very smart with what they do defensively.
"So we've worked on a couple of things this week that has been a little bit different."
While the Raiders have been chalking up wins, they've made fans sweat with nervy finishes and Fogarty said the team are focused on finishing games stronger.
"We're not being resilient enough when we get out to a nice lead," he said. "That's something we needed to address because it's happening regularly."
The fifth-placed Warriors are hot on Canberra's heels in fourth, and the Raiders can edge closer to the Panthers and Broncos atop the NRL ladder by extending their three-game winning streak.
Fogarty said he's expecting a hostile Kiwi crowd to cheer on the in-form Warriors, which will be a valuable test with only seven games left in the regular season.
"It's good to be at the top end of the ladder, but that means nothing if we don't go to New Zealand and win, and that's going to be our mindset for the rest of season," Fogarty said.
"You're not guaranteed to play finals until it's finals."
Meanwhile, the Raiders board is reluctant to comment publicly about the potential of Ricky Stuart becoming the NSW Blues coach if Brad Fittler is sacked.
It has been reported the club would clear the way for Stuart to return to the Blues as long as assistants Michael Maguire and Mick Crawley stood in for the coach at club level during Origin.
