Last week: Congratulations to Lois Griffiths of Wallaroo who was the first reader to correctly identify last week's photo as the life-size bronze statues of Dame Enid Lyons (right), who in September 1943, became the first woman elected to the House of Representatives and (left) Dame Dorothy Tangney who in the same year was the first woman elected to the Senate. The statues, the fine work of sculptor Lis Johnson, are aptly located on the north-east corner of the King George Terrace verge bounding the old House of Representatives just by the Ladies Rose Garden and adjacent the Centenary of Women's Suffrage Commemorative Fountain.