The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Geoffrey Watson SC says Shane Drumgold SC could have inquiry findings set aside

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:05pm, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Drumgold SC and Geoffrey Watson SC. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Keegan Carroll
Shane Drumgold SC and Geoffrey Watson SC. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Keegan Carroll

A top silk has suggested the ACT's outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions could ask a court to set aside the inquiry findings that have ended his career, claiming he was not afforded natural justice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.