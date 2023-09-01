Help me, dear reader. I'm about to head off on holidays and I'm faced with the dreaded question of how many books to pack. It's a long plane trip, so there's at least two, for outbound and return flights. And weeks in between, with time to read. That's half the point of holidays, isn't it? To have time in the day to set aside for reading and not feel guilty because you should be doing something else. There's really not a lot I love more than spending half a day poolside with a good book. Especially if someone is bringing me cocktails and a fresh towel in between dips in the pool.