The menu consists of mainly small plates to share, there's a little "raw" section, a selection of charcuterie options and a couple of desserts. There's only one "larger" plate on offer today, a six-week dry-aged bone-in beef striploin for $90, which we're assuming would be large enough to share with the whole table. If there's one downfall of the menu, another large plate or two might be nice, half a chicken perhaps, which would go well with sides on offer, like the fries with herb salt and winter leaves.