The federal public service has stepped closer to reaching gender parity at every classification, the Public Service Commission's latest employment data shows.
Women now make up 50.1 per cent of staff at the SES2 level, meaning parity has been reached at every level from APS1 to SES2.
The data from the Public Service Commission is reported biannually, with the latest tranche from June 30 this year.
The proportion of women at the SES1 rank is now 54.7 per cent, while SES3s are comprised of 47.4 per cent women.
Women make up 60.4 per cent of the federal public sector workforce, a figure that has remained stable.
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher linked the increase in the number of senior women to the Albanese government's commitment to becoming a model employer.
"The Albanese government has said since day one that we want the APS to be a model employer and as the Minister for the Public Service and the Minister for Women, it gives me great pride to see our public service leading by example," Senator Gallagher said.
"This isn't just about representation; it is also about women's economic equality and ensuring that women are being afforded the same leadership opportunities that their male counterparts are and the pay packets that come with those roles.
"Earlier this year, I announced that the APS's gender pay gap hit a record low of 5.2 per cent and I look forward to continuing to drive gender equality in the APS through bargaining outcomes and parental leave reform in response to the APS commissioner's review of the Maternity Leave Act."
The review into the Maternity Leave (Commonwealth Employees) Act 1973, recommended maternity leave of 12 weeks should be extended to both parents, and increased to 18 weeks.
The recommendation has since been adopted as a common condition in service-wide enterprise bargaining, though many agencies already offer the increased entitlement.
It will not be rolled out across the service until agreement is reached on pay and conditions and agencies vote on their enterprise agreements.
READ MORE PUBLIC SERVICE NEWS:
The employment data shows the total number of APS staff has grown by 11,041 since June 30 2022, to a total workforce of 170,332.
The number of contractors, referred to as non-ongoing staff, also grew by 815. Contractors make up 11.3 per cent of the federal bureaucracy.
The number of First Nations employees increased by 49 to 6002, but decreased proportionally to 3.5 per cent, from 3.7 per cent a year ago.
The figure has remained largely unchanged in recent years, though the Public Service Commission plans to lift the representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the APS to 5 per cent by 2030.
The number staff with a recorded disability also increased by 702 people, to 8734, but proportional representation remained roughly the same as in 2022, at 5.1 per cent of the workforce.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.