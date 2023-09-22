A man police had been seeking for just under two months almost pinned an officer between two cars as he fled a Bunnings car park in one of several escapes from the law, they say.
They say the man allegedly committed multiple crimes and repeatedly evaded officers since early August. Police have now caught the man they believe is responsible, a 35-year-old from Scullin who was subject to an Intensive Corrections Order.
Police said that in the latest incident, they found the man in an allegedly stolen Subura XV, parked at Bunnings Belconnen, on Sunday, September 17.
When officers attempted to arrest him, he allegedly released the car's handbrake, nearly pinning an officer between two cars. He is also said to have crashed into a parked car before speeding off.
This was only one of several failed arrest attempts, police say.
Police say it began on August 5, when the man allegedly stole the Subaru from Ngunnawal. Four days later, he allegedly refused to stop for police.
The man also allegedly stole a different vehicle from Fadden in early September.
When he was found in that car in Charnwood, police said he again didn't stop for officers, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and accelerated away.
"Due to public safety concerns, police did not pursue this vehicle. Police will allege the man again failed to stop for police the day after," police said.
That vehicle was later found in Tharwa.
MORE COURTS AND CRIME:
On September 15, the man was spotted again allegedly driving at dangerous speeds in the Subaru, before the Bunnings incident two days later.
He was finally arrested on Thursday, and is expected to face the ACT Magistrates court on Friday.
He has been charged with six counts of driving while disqualified, five counts of unlawfully possessing stolen property, four counts of aggravated furious driving, four counts of driving a motor vehicle without consent, three counts of failing to stop for police, and one count of drive motor vehicle at police.
