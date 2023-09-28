Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning is confident the recent pay and conditions dispute with Rugby Australia has galvanised his squad.
The players sent a tremor through Australian rugby in August when they blasted the governing body over the contrasting treatment of the Wallaroos and Wallabies.
The group called for full-time contracts, a professional environment and promotion of the women's game.
The Wallaroos will return to the field for the first time since the incident on Saturday when they take on New Zealand in Hamilton.
The Australian women's XV side has never beaten the Black Ferns and Tregonning knows only a perfect preparation will be enough to pull off a shock upset.
The team has been in camp since late last week and the coach said there have been no signs of any distractions from the off-field drama.
"Not long after everything went down we had a camp in [early] September," Tregonning said. "We had some questions about what the mood would be like but it was outstanding. The players were ready to rip in to their work and got stuck in.
"They'd have a meeting with RA and then went out to the paddock and trained the house down. It shows their mindset getting a lot more professional, it definitely hasn't been a distraction."
The controversy triggered meetings between the players and RA officials, with the parties hoping to reach a resolution in the near future.
The clash with New Zealand is the first of a busy schedule for the Wallaroos, with the side to feature in the inaugural World Rugby WXV competition in October and November.
Games against England, France and Wales will provide an insight into where the team sits in a rapidly developing environment.
There are fears the Wallaroos have been left behind and Rugby Australia has accepted more needs to be done to keep pace with the world's best.
Former Rowing Australia performance director Jaime Fernandez has been put in charge of women's rugby and the head coach will be full-time from 2024.
Tregonning named his team for Saturday's match on Thursday with former ACT forward Michaela Leonard to captain the side in place of injured skipper Piper Duck. Brumbies Tania Naden, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Jasmin Huriwai and Faitala Moleka are on the bench.
While injured, Duck has negotiated on behalf of her teammates and met with RA chief executive Phil Waugh to discuss their concerns.
Tregonning has been impressed with the way the side's leaders have navigated a complicated situation and praised them for fighting for improved conditions.
"Part of my discussion after it all came out was that we're trying to set up for the future," he said. "There were a lot of players before the current group and there will be a lot of players after.
"Everything we do is reflective of the past and setting it up for the players to come after."
