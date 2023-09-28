The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

United Wallaroos ready for New Zealand Test

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 28 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning is confident the recent pay and conditions dispute with Rugby Australia has galvanised his squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.