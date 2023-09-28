Capital Football is facing one of the biggest leadership divides in the sport's history after chief executive Ivan Slavich delivered an extraordinary ultimatum to the organisation's board on Thursday night.
Just days after the board axed the Canberra United Academy women's programs, Slavich told a packed function he would quit if the decision remained in place.
It's a shock development and exposes significant cracks in Canberra soccer's leadership, with Slavich now at odds with chairman Angelo Konstantinou and the board of directors.
Slavich, a respected Canberra businessman, only stepped into the chief executive role at the start of the year.
But in his speech at the Capital Football awards, he said he would give his three months notice and resign if the board refused to reconsider its decision.
"As a leader of football in Canberra, I really have a significant problem with the decision that's been made with [the Canberra United Academy]," Slavich said.
"Unless we reverse that decision, I feel that I may have no choice but to resign as CEO and give my three months notice.
"To the board members here, I urge you to please reconsider the CUA decision."
Slavich outlined potential governance changes to address concerns about the academy, and called on NPL clubs to support his stance.
He also flagged a desire to re-establish pathways for junior male players.
The timing couldn't be worse for Canberra's hopes of securing a licence in the A-League Men's competition from next year.
The Australian Professional Leagues had hoped to find a financial backer for a Canberra team by the end of September, with a view to adding the expansion team for the 2024-25 season.
But details are yet to be finalised, and the Canberra United Academy split will fuel concerns of a divided soccer community in the capital.
The board knew it would face backlash if it cut the women's program, but ratified the decision this week after declaring existing NPL clubs were well equipped to take the reins.
It's understood Slavich was one of several senior figures who advised the board against the termination of the academy.
Many clubs support the move to cut the academy, which had programs for several age groups and played in the women's NPL competition.
But it has been condemned by academy backers and been described as a backwards step by the program's architect, Heather Reid.
Now Slavich's comments threaten to blow apart the entire Capital Football administration in an already volatile situation and puts pressure on the leadership relationship between Slavich and the board.
Slavich has been working to rebuild sponsorship deals, turnaround the organisation's struggling finances and capitalise on what is hoped will be a surge in support after the Matildas' World Cup campaign.
Konstantinou said his board consulted widely with the community before the decision was made. A number of Canberra United Academy parents have disputed this claim and said there was no consultation beyond a small number of high ranking officials.
Under the new model, the academy will transition into a Talented Sports Program and players will attend additional training sessions while playing for their clubs.
As a result, the Canberra United Academy teams will cease to exist and no longer play in the local competitions.
The move has raised concerns about the development of female players in the ACT and the flow on effect to the Canberra United A-League Women's team.
The criticism continued on Thursday with affected parties continuing to voice their displeasure.
The organisation that runs the A-Leagues is preparing to weigh into the matter and chose to seek further clarity on a number of matters before commenting publicly.
Meanwhile, the ACT government has cleared the way for the Throsby Home of Football project to go ahead despite the academy drama.
The government has committed $29 million to the state-of-the-art facility that will house the region's soccer players from the grassroots through to the elite level.
With Capital Football seemingly winding back the female development pathway, there were fears the government could withdraw funding for the Throsby Home of Football.
The long-delayed project likely won't be ready until 2025 at the earliest, with Slavich calling for $20 million in federal cash to expedite completion.
The ACT government, however, confirmed the changes do not impact territory funding for the project.
"We understand that the development of women's football and the elite pathway for female players in the ACT remains a priority for Capital Football and it is understood alternative opportunities are under consideration," a spokesperson said in a statement.
