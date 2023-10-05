Sasha Grove reckons her old Canberra United jersey is falling apart at the seams.
That's hardly a surprise for Canberra's teenage midfielder, who grew up spending countless weekends at McKellar Park watching Heyman, Brush and co win A-League Women's titles.
Now there's bound to be kids heading to the same venue with that same coloured shirt - only these ones will have Grove's name on it. It's enough to make the Young Matilda pinch herself.
Because Canberra United have reverted to the forest green strip for the 2023-24 ALW season, ditching the lime green they've worn in recent years to reconnect with the club's early years.
"Growing up, when I would go see Canberra United, they were wearing dark green and that's one of the kits I have at home. It's dishevelled, I wore it to bits," Grove said.
"It's one of the standout kits from back in the day when they were claiming more trophies, and that's something we're going to get back on track this season."
But Grove says there is more to the kit than a throwback to the halcyon days, when Canberra were staking a claim to be one of the league's most successful clubs.
An Indigenous design is printed across the chest while a rainbow is wrapped around the bottom of the right sleeve.
"We take a lot of pride in the little details on it. We support everyone in our community," Grove said. "Absolutely beautiful. Can't wait to wear it out on the pitch."
On the pitch, getting back to those glory days will be no mean feat.
Coach Njegosh Popovich has invested in youth to complement veterans Michelle Heyman and Maria Rojas as Canberra chase a return to the ALW finals.
The journey starts with a round one clash on the road against Adelaide United on October 15, with Canberra fans being made to wait until November 4 to see the side return to McKellar Park.
Canberra United have already set a new benchmark for club memberships, with Grove confident fans will turn out in droves to following the buzz generated by the Matildas at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
"Absolutely. Some of the goals that were scored during the World Cup were absolutely amazing, and the crowds as well," Grove said.
"There was 80,000 at some of the Matildas games, that's just incredible and unheard of in women's sport in Australia. The flow-on effects of that will definitely come into the A-League.
"We've seen a lot of the membership records being smashed this season, Canberra included, as well as Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory. If anything, that's beyond promising.
"It's been really special. Football is a sport that really unites the world. It's been beautiful to see so many people who don't necessarily play the game to really get behind it, especially the Matildas.
"They're a really passionate group and they love the game, and so many people walking around the streets, you'd see them in Matildas jerseys. That's where the pride starts."
Things aren't so rosy for the Western Sydney Wanderers, who have sacked coach Kat Smith just 10 days out from the start of the season, appointing former Socceroo Robbie Hooker as their fourth coach in as many campaigns.
