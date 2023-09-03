A cult hero is returning to the ACT after Maria Rojas signed with Canberra United for the upcoming A-League Women's season.
The Chilean lit up the competition in an eight-game stint with the side in 2018. From there, she has starred for Adelaide United, Sydney FC and Melbourne City, numerous international clubs and represented her country 43 times.
Canberra United has changed significantly since Rojas last played for the team, but the 35-year-old is confident she will hit the ground running in her return.
"I am so excited to be coming back to Canberra to play for Canberra United once more and to continue my playing career here in Australia," Rojas said.
"I have many happy memories of my season with the club back in 2018, playing at McKellar Park in front of the passionate and loud supporters, those fans who are such a tremendous boost to the playing group.
"The A-League is a wonderful competition, and I am looking forward to starting training with the club, and to help the team be successful."
Rojas is the latest piece in the puzzle for United coach Njegosh Popovich as he attempts to finalise his roster.
A host of players have departed, Grace Maher and Laura Hughes headlining the group.
The veteran will provide crucial experience for what will be a youthful squad and Popovich said Rojas forms a key piece of the puzzle.
"Her ability is without question," Popovich said.
"She has terrific movement, can dribble well with the ball, has great vision, can create chances for others, and has the enviable knack of being able to score goals as well.
"Not only does she bring those qualities with her, but the experience also gained at international level and playing abroad will be a huge asset to our young group who can learn from her professionalism and attitude to the game."
