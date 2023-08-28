The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

A-League Women: Canberra United looking to fill half of squad with season looming

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra United officials face a busy eight weeks as they attempt to fill up to half their squad before the start of the upcoming A-League Women's season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.