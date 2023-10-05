I'm pretty sure the first and last things my parents had to do with the Australian immigration system were both reasonably benign. They were reffos (as refugees were known back in those days) and were treated with more dignity and kindness than you can possible imagine, especially if you've lived in Australia since the Howard years and seen the very worst of us. My parents had to deal with a touch of the old casual racism but survived. You can, kind of, ignore stupid remarks in a way you can't ignore torture and murder.