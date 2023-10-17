ACT Labor senator Katy Gallagher has defended an independent review of the Canberra-based Australian Institute of Sport as a "good thing to do".
The review, revealed on Monday by The Canberra Times, will consider the future of the ageing campus in Bruce, including the controversial question of whether to move it out of Canberra.
It was announced after this masthead revealed the Australian Sports Commission had previously identified three options for the future of the AIS.
This included a potential $1 billion relocation to south-east Queensland ahead of the 2032 Olympic Games, which the commission ultimately rejected.
In question time on Tuesday, ACT independent Senator David Pocock asked the Minister for Finance whether the government would "immediately rule out relocating the Australian Institute of Sport away from the ACT after more than four decades in Canberra".
But Senator Gallagher, who responded on behalf of Minister for Sport Anika Wells, said she was "not in a position to rule in or rule out" anything while a review was underway.
"The review is due to report to government by the end of this year, so it is a relatively quick review," she said.
"But because there is a review underway, I'm not in a position to rule in or rule out anything [regarding] the government's position prior to that review reporting."
She continued that the government's focus was "to ensure that we have the best facilities and that we have the best arrangements in place to deliver what athletes need in the lead up to those important games."
"This is work that has to be done, I think that anyone who has been out to the AIS acknowledges that it has been neglected in terms of infrastructure and support out there," she said, claiming her party had "inherited" issues in the AIS from the former Coalition government.
But Senator Pocock pressed the Albanese government cabinet minister on the need for a review when the ASC had already "said that it's more cost effective and less disruptive for athletes, for the AIS to remain in Canberra".
"I think let's do it, it's a good thing to do," Senator Gallagher responded.
"It's going to report in a matter of months, it will provide advice to government and then we can work our way forward to address some of the deficiencies those opposite have left us with."
