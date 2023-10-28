A man has narrowly avoided more time behind bars for assaulting strangers while walking in Civic during three separate unprovoked attacks.
Michael Timothy Bowman was sentenced in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He faced three counts of common assault, and one count of assaulting a front line community service provider.
Magistrate Ian Temby outlined the facts of the case.
He said that on December 3, 2022, Bowman punched three strangers in the head while walking around Civic.
Bowman hit a man in the rear of the head and then tried to punch him a second time in the face, making light contact.
Shortly afterwards, he hit a woman in another unprovoked attack.
Then, while walking on Bunda Street, Bowman punched a different woman to the left side of her jaw, which "was especially vulnerable due to her recent surgery," Mr Temby said.
Police soon attended the scene and found Bowman, who "punched the chest and neck area of a police officer as they stepped backwards".
In an impact statement to the court, one of the victims said the assault had a "tremendous impact" on his daily life.
"[The victim] worries for his physical safety whenever he passes someone in the street," Mr Temby said.
Bowman's sentencing was originally deferred to allow him the opportunity to pursue drug rehabilitation in the community and demonstrate his compliance to the court.
On Thursday, Mr Temby had to decide whether Bowman could stay in the community or receive a custodial sentence.
He said the deferral had been met with "mixed success".
Defence lawyer Jack Watson said Bowman had "taken that chance with both hands".
"There has been a few hiccups along the way bit he's bounced back after each one," Mr Watson told the court.
"Drug addiction is chronic and is not easily overcome. Mr Bowman was always going to have setbacks."
Mr Watson said Bowman had relapsed several times and returned urine samples testing positive for methamphetamine and opioids.
The court heard Bowman, who had schizophrenia and other mental health problems, worked at the same spot every day washing car windows.
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth said Bowman had already spent 20 days in jail for the crimes, and urged the court to consider a suspended sentence.
"With continued drug use this court would have limited confidence that he wouldn't reoffend," Mr Wadsworth stated.
The magistrate said the sentence deferral was "an opportunity founded on a great deal of hope".
"I must admit to finding it difficult to decide which side of that decision to fall on," Mr Temby stated.
Ultimately, the magistrate sentenced Bowman to six months jail to be suspended upon entering into an 18-month good behaviour order.
