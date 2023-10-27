A man is accused of sexually abusing his young stepdaughter for several years, weekly entering her bedroom at night to allegedly assault her.
"She felt like a piece of meat in a lion's cage," police documents state.
The 38-year-old, who is not named for legal reasons, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday, when he was granted bail.
He was charged with five counts of incest, nine counts of performing an act of indecency on a child and one count of performing an act of indecency.
No pleas were entered.
The 14 child abuse charges relate to alleged offending between 2017, when the girl was aged 11, and 2021.
Police documents allege the man first indecently assaulted his stepdaughter late at night in her bed, when she awoke to find him touching her.
This is said to have occurred twice a week during that year.
The man allegedly first raped the girl in 2018, again as she slept in her bedroom.
Police claim the man indecently assaulted and raped the girl in a range of ways on a weekly basis and in the same setting for the first two years.
More alleged incidents are said to have occurred over ensuing years.
During one alleged indecent assault, when the girl was either 14 or 15, the man is accused of whispering: "I know you are awake and you aren't saying no so I know you like it."
Police documents state the alleged victim "felt trapped and weak".
The girl also told police she found intimate images she had taken of herself for a partner on her stepdad's phone.
The alleged victim first disclosed the allegations to a friend in 2019 and then again to her mother in 2020.
Police claim that because the alleged victim struggled to pinpoint when the alleged crimes started or dates they continued, her mother "twisted what was said to say she was lying and told her it was serious what she was accusing the defendant of doing".
"Her mum went on the say how scary court was and that if she could not even tell her what happened, how would she tell the court," police documents state.
The girl's mother was present in court on Saturday to support the alleged offender, telling the presiding judicial officer the man was welcome to stay in her home.
The court heard the daughter had fled that home and her lodging location was unknown.
The man's lone act of indecency charge relates to an alleged indecent assault which occurred earlier this month, while the stepdaughter was an adult.
He allegedly squeezed her buttocks at the family home before repeatedly trying to enter her bedroom in the middle of the night.
"I wanna f--- you," he allegedly whispered from outside her bedroom window.
Police arrested the man on Friday night.
Prosecutor Rhiannon McGlinn opposed his bail application on the grounds he was likely to endanger the safety and welfare of the alleged victim.
"[The alleged victim] holds concerns for her safety. Noting her inherent vulnerability after having to flee her family home, it appears she has no support from the mother," Ms McGlinn said.
From the court public gallery, the girl's mother loudly responded: "How do you know she doesn't have any support?"
Magistrate James Lawton ultimately granted the man bail and prohibited him from contacting his stepdaughter.
If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, you can report to police by attending a police station or calling ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. You can also submit an online report for historical sexual assault for incidents that occurred more than six months ago.
The ACT Policing website has a dedicated section for victims of sexual assault, with information and a range of advice and details of support options.
