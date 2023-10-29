The only way is up for the Canberra Raiders women.
Coach Darrin Borthwick was ecstatic with the efforts of his Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns players in the Pacific Championships, especially star fullback Apii Nicholls who will be pivotal to Canberra's 2024 NRLW campaign.
Before Saturday night New Zealand had not beaten the Jillaroos since 2016, but Nicholls was instrumental in the Kiwi Ferns' momentous 12-6 upset in Melbourne.
Her multiple try-saving highlights saw Nicholls named the player of the match, with the 30-year-old later admitting it might've been the best game of her rugby league career.
"I'm really happy for Apii," Borthwick told The Canberra Times.
"She performed really well for us, but has obviously continued that for New Zealand.
"She played with a lot of confidence in NRLW and you can definitely see that carried over.
"Defensively, she was terrific. Her defensive levels went up a hell of a lot and just her willingness to compete."
Raiders halfback Ash Quinlan also played off the bench for New Zealand on Saturday and Cheyelle Robins-Reti made her debut on the wing a fortnight ago.
Meanwhile, Canberra co-captain Simaima Taufa was an ever-reliable workhorse at lock for the Jillaroos, despite the defeat.
Taufa made 28 tackles with 100 per cent efficiency and ran for 126 total metres.
"It was standard 'Mimes. Whenever she gets to play for her country, she always performs well and she did that again," Borthwick said.
"As any coach would, I sent her a message telling her she contributed really well.
"The women's game internationally is getting better and the level of training is evening out the playing field.
"But the loss will just push her to get better, and that's what good competitors do."
That should make rival NRLW teams very worried.
The Raiders only just missed out on making the finals in their inaugural season, which surprised plenty of people - except Borthwick.
With another full pre-season under their belt, returning star players to pick up where they left off, and the possible injection of new signings early next year, the Raiders are preparing for an even bigger 2024.
READ MORE:
"We still don't know the complete format of the state comps yet, but when we find that out then we can get our players in and start training," Borthwick said.
"There's also new talent coming through every year, and the leagues are getting stronger, so it's just about being patient and seeing what's out there."
