A prominent Canberran has gone on an indefinite hunger strike to protest the federal government's continued approvals of coal exports and inadequate climate action.
Gregory Andrews was concerned the government was not paying attention to the threat climate collapse posed to national security.
A D'harawal man, Mr Andrews was Australia's first threatened species commissioner, former ambassador to West Africa, and the country's deputy chief negotiator at the United Nations climate change negotiations from 2010 to 2013.
"I'm a dad, and I'm really worried about my children's future," Mr Andrews said.
He was triggered to strike after Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek approved a coal mine this year in central Queensland, a first since the Labor government came to power in 2022. He was also disturbed by fossil fuel subsidies costing Australians $11.6 billion last year, as reported by the Australia Institute.
He said his frustration stemmed from being let down by the Albanese government.
"When the Morrison government, a clearly climate change denialist, lost power a major reason for that was because of concerns by huge numbers of Australians for ambitious climate action, including me," Mr Andrews said.
"Any optimism I had has been eroded by by obfuscation, delay and greenwashing."
The former executive at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said he had five demands of the federal government.
He asked for an end to fossil fuel subsidies, coal and gas exports, and native forest-logging.
He wanted the government to include the impact of climate change in the Environment Protection Biodiversity Conservation Act.
Lastly, he asked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to release the Office of National Intelligence's Climate Risk Assessment report.
Mr Andrews had written to Ms Plibersek about stopping coal mine approvals and further letters of concern to Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen and the prime minister.
In response, he received a letter from a spokesperson from the Department of Climate Change and the Environment outlining the government's commitment to net zero emissions by 2050, developing decarbonisation plans for the economy and protecting forests.
The letter stated Ms Plibersek recognised the country's environment laws were not fit for purpose and had put forward the department's nature positive plan.
Regarding release of the climate risk assessment report, the spokesperson said it was classified and there was already publicly available information about national security threats from climate change.
"I think I've spent a lot of time writing letters, on social media, and I've been to Extinction Rebellion rallies, but it's clear the government isn't listening. I don't want to have to do this but I don't feel there's any alternative," Mr Andrews said.
The 55-year-old believed risks associated with hunger striking were scant compared to thousands of people around the world who were already being affected by climate change.
He aligned with the former Defence Force chief Admiral Chris Barrie and said the consequences of climate change were a bigger threat to the country than nuclear war.
Mr Andrews plans to sit outside Parliament House from dusk till dawn with #ClimateHungerStrike written on a chalkboard. He said he was prepared to extend his strike until the government met his demands.
"The only reason I'm not there 24/7 sleeping in my swag is that you're not allowed to stay overnight for protests at Parliament House," he said. "But I'll do this for as long as is needed ... I won't give up."
The former public servant has put his consultancy work on hold and has the full support of his family, including his teenage children.
