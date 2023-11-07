The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Melbourne Cup: Mark Zahra steers Without A Fight to victory

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 7 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mark Zahra has become the first jockey in 44 years to win back-to-back Melbourne Cups on two different horses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.