The public has been invited to share their views on a proposal to amend the National Capital Plan that would allow 300 homes to be built on a heritage site in Yarralumla.
It brings the redevelopment of the former Australian Forestry School site one step closer.
The National Capital Authority has begun public consultation for draft amendment 97, which proposes to change the land use for block 7, section 4 Yarralumla from community facility to mixed-use zoning.
The draft amendment sets out the conditions that will guide the future development of the site, including building heights and setbacks, parking, access and landscape.
It allows for up to 300 homes on the site, buildings of up to three storeys plus attics and basement car parking.
Heritage buildings, including the Australian Forestry School, the former museum, store, tennis courts and Forestry House, are to be retained and reused.
Spanning 11 hectares off Banks Street, the block housed the Australian Forestry School between 1927 and 1964. CSIRO sold the site to Gunyar Pty Ltd in 2002 and CSIRO retained a 20-year lease for use and management of the site.
The Trustee for Gunyar A.C.T. Properties Trust holds the crown lease for the site and The Shepherd Foundation, a charity assisting children with hearing loss, is the beneficiary of the trust.
If approved, the amendment would pave the way for the long-planned redevelopment of site.
Gunyar Pty Ltd, together with Sydney-based developer Oakstand, have proposed to build a residential and commercial precinct across the site.
A mix of residential apartments and aged care homes are proposed, while the heritage buildings would be retained and repurposed for commercial uses, such as offices or a hotel.
"The majority of apartments will be two to three bedrooms catering to the owner-occupier market, offering the liveability of a home and the low maintenance benefit of an apartment," a spokesperson for Forestry Place said.
In May, the federal environment department gave the project the green light, allowing the developer to clear no more than 0.22 hectares of golden sun moth habitat.
Following approval of the draft amendment, the owner of the site will need to seek NCA approval for the proposed works, new buildings and any landscaping works such as tree removal.
The draft amendment also ensures any redevelopment must retain existing trees and include deep-root plantings between buildings.
Majority of the new buildings must be located within the footprints of existing or recently demolished buildings, though some new buildings can be built on the north-western portion of the site.
The NCA said excellence in architecture, landscape and urban design was a priority, as well as the conservation of heritage sites and the maintenance of public pedestrian access.
The NCA is inviting the community to have their say on the draft amendment through the NCA website, social media and information sessions.
NCA chief executive Sally Barnes said the public's input on the proposed amendment was "crucial".
"We have information sessions and on-site pop up activities to run during the consultation period so we can talk directly to the local community about the proposed amendment," she said.
"There is extensive material on our website for people out of Canberra to get involved."
Public consultation, available at nca.gov.au, will close on December 22.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.