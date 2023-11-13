The Canberra Times
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

Greens failed to tell speaker about Johnathan Davis allegations in line with policy

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 13 2023 - 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Greens failed to immediately notify the Legislative Assembly's speaker about allegations of sexual misconduct by one of its members despite a clear policy requirement to do so.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.