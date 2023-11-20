The ACT Brumbies have reopened the door to Rugby Australia after months of hostility reached its climax on Sunday night.
The franchise was one of six member unions to deliver a vote of no confidence in former chairman Hamish McLennan on Friday, triggering his downfall.
While the contentious centralisation topic was not the sole reason for the revolt, it played a factor in a move that had been bubbling away since before the World Cup.
McLennan's exit has provided a clean slate to move forward and new chairman Daniel Herbert has expressed a willingness to work with the franchises.
The incoming boss has vowed to adopt a more collaborative approach and declared his No.1 priority is to unite a fractured code.
That task starts with the controversial centralisation process. The five Super Rugby franchises agree on the need to align their high-performance programs, however the Reds and Brumbies wish to retain control of their off-field operations.
McLennan had adopted an all-or-nothing approach and blasted the two clubs throughout the weekend. Herbert, however, expressed a desire to prioritise alignment of rugby programs.
ACT chief executive Phil Thomson welcomed the approach and hopes to formulate a shared vision with RA.
"We're committed to working with Rugby Australia, new chair Daniel Herbert and chief executive Phil Waugh on their plans for a new high-performance model," Thomson said.
"We hope to help outline a solid strategic vision for all of rugby in Australia that will deliver long-term results."
The relationship between the Brumbies and RA has started to thaw recently, with Thomson meeting with RA chief executive Phil Waugh.
The arrival of Herbert should strengthen the relationship, with Thomson the Wallabies manager during the chairman's playing days.
The former Reds centre made 67 Test appearances during a storied career and said recent results prove Australian rugby has not kept pace with their rivals.
With the likes of Ireland and New Zealand running centralised programs in some form, Herbert said it's crucial RA follows suit.
"It doesn't have to be complicated and that's how Ireland started," Herbert said.
"It doesn't have to be everything, it can look different for different clubs and that's what we need to sit down and work out with all the Super clubs as long as we get the high-performance alignment and the decision making is the same.
"Then it could look different. Ireland is different to New Zealand, which is different to others. There is no one size fits all. It just needs to have alignment, integration and everyone on the same page.
"At the moment, we haven't been for a long time and what's changed is other [countries] have."
Herbert's arrival puts an end to a damaging chapter in the sport's history, with McLennan initially threatening to stick around until a vote at an extraordinary general meeting.
Ultimately the RA directors decided it was time for a new leader, with the former boss opting to resign from the board once he had been replaced as chairman.
Herbert recognises the magnitude of the task he is stepping into, with rugby beset by bitter infighting, poor performances on the field and plummeting popularity.
The opportunities, however, are ripe for the taking if the board can turnaround results prior to the 2025 British and Irish Lions and 2027 home World Cup.
In addition to centralising the sport's high-performance operations, Herbert must also oversee the recruitment of a men's high-performance chief and new Wallabies coach.
Off the field, RA is in the process of finalising a loan worth up to $60 million and attempting to rebuild the grassroots playing and supporter base.
"Trust is built on reputation and it's built on listening and getting out and seeing people," Herbert said.
"There's no getting away from it. You've got to go and sit in the clubs and listen to people.
"They're the people turning up and acting as volunteers, signing up kids, running the cafe at the club on the weekend. They're the people who buy Super Rugby memberships and they're the people who buy Wallabies tickets. It's their game, not ours, and we have to listen to them."
