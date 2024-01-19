Gold medal dreamers: Meet Canberra's Olympic medal contenders

Patty Mills has vowed to empty the tank in Paris, likely to be his last Olympic Games appearance, and teen sensation Cameron Myers is itching just to get a shot at the greatest show on Earth.
But who will make the final cut? Will Mills be able to overcome a lack of minutes in the NBA? Can Myers impress selectors enough to usurp some more experienced rivals? And will any of Canberra's Olympic contenders return to the capital as golden stars?
The television ads have started, the five ubiquitous rings are popping up around the world and athletes are dedicating their all to achieving their sporting dreams. It can only mean one thing: The Olympics are around the corner.
The lead up has been short thanks to the COVID-19 delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, but Canberra is set to be well represented in France. Here are the capital's medal contenders.
A relay gold medallist in Rio and Tokyo, the swimming star moved to Canberra last January for one last crack at individual Olympic glory.
The desire for an individual medal kept gnawing away at her throughout her time off and the swimmer knew it was time for an all or nothing attempt to compete at a fourth Olympics.
The 29-year-old recognises making the Australian team will take a mighty effort but recent results at World Cup races suggest she's in the mix.
"Paris is a chance for me to see what I can do," Campbell said. "I just love competing and racing and want to see what my best looks like. I don't want to leave any questions unasked ... I'm motivated by the unknown and the possibilities it presents."
Training under the tutelage of former AIS head coach Shannon Rollason, Campbell is desperate to outgun a who's who of Australian freestylers, including Olympic champion Emma McKeon, world champion Mollie O'Callaghan, older sister Cate Campbell and Shayna Jack.
Cam Myers shocked Australian running when he burst on to the scene with a series of stunning performances last summer.
The teenager shattered a host of Australian junior records, became the second youngest person to run a sub four-minute mile before travelling overseas for the European summer and setting a world under 18 record.
Coach Dick Telford has been deliberately patient with a 17-year-old for who the sky is the limit and opted against sending him to Budapest for the 2023 world athletics championships, despite Myers qualifying.
Instead, the focus has been on building towards Paris and then the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
This year's Games are likely to be a steep learning curve, with the youngster eyeing a place in the final.
Patty Mills is at the other end of the career spectrum and is likely set for his final shot at an Olympics.
The basketballer achieved a career highlight when leading the Boomers to a historic bronze in Tokyo, playing a key role in the team's run to their first Olympic medal.
At 35 years old, Mills has seen his playing time rapidly decline throughout the past two seasons and he has featured in just five games this season for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.
"Being able to gear up for that and to shift my mentality into the things I can do to prepare for another Olympics, and what we're trying to accomplish, definitely helps me get through this season," Mills said.
"[We're coming] back with that same hunger and nastiness to do something special at these Olympics."
Antill is another athlete who won bronze in Tokyo and has his sights set on the top step of the podium in Paris.
The rower finished third in the men's quad scull in 2021 and after a brief stint in the double scull returned to the four-man boat in 2023.
The Australian crew missed out on a place in the final at last year's world championships, meaning they have one last shot at securing a start in Paris at the final qualification regatta in Switzerland in May.
Perhaps the biggest wildcard among Canberra's Olympic contenders is the enigmatic tennis player.
It's not even clear when Kyrgios will return to the court after a disastrous 2023 that saw him play just one match and battle a string of serious injuries.
The tennis player has a complicated relationship with the Olympics, having bypassed the 2016 Rio games following a public feud with Australian chef de mission Kitty Chiller in the months leading up to the Games before missing the 2021 event with injury.
Throw in the fact the 2024 edition is in Paris - the location of Kyrgios' least-favourite grand slam - and he may opt to bypass the Olympics.
But if he is there, and fit, you can throw him in the mix for shocking the world to win a medal.
There are plenty of other Canberrans in contention. Sevens star Sharni Smale (nee Williams) is chasing another gold, Kookaburras goalkeeper Andrew Charter has every chance to win the tournament and Rebecca Henderson will be pushing for the mountain bike podium.
Two-time world champion and Tokyo bronze medallist Kelsey-Lee Barber (javelin) will be aiming high again, Michael Matthews and Jay Vine (road cycling), Davis Atkin (hockey) is in contention to join Charter in the Kookaburras and Jade Melbourne (basketball) will be hoping to push the Opals cause for a return to the medals.
James Bacueti (gymnastics) is a Commonwealth Games medal-winner and Brett Robinson (marathon) is the fastest man in Australian history, while Leanne Pompeani (athletics) may set her sights on the track and Zoe Buckman (athletics) will be hoping to overcome injury in time for the Games, while Rebecca Henderson (mountain bike) has her sights set on an elusive medal.
