ACT teen who shocked the world claims Canberra Sport Award

Cam Myers is on the way home from school when his phone rings.
"Hey mate, can I call you in 15 mins?" he messages back. "I'm just on the bus."
It's quickly become a regular occurrence for Myers, the in-demand teenage athletics sensation who has taken the world by storm.
The Lake Ginninderra Secondary College student set an under-18 world record in July, an effort that helped Myers secure the Rising Star Award at the Canberra Sport Awards on Thursday night.
In other Canberra Sport Awards announced, Jay Vine beat fellow cyclist Michael Matthews and rally car driver Lewis Bates for the male athlete of the year.
Rower Nikki Ayers claimed female athlete of the year over aerial skier Laura Peel and cyclist and mountain biker Rebecca Henderson.
Ayers also won the Para-athlete of the year ahead of James Turner (athletics) and James Reynolds (bowls).
Meanwhile, in the team of the year category, Canberra Heat volleyball team beat out the ACT Rockets and the ACT Under-21 Male Indoor Hockey Team.
Myers was named the winner over other nominees, road cyclists Oscar Chamberlain and Lauren Bates.
Given his feats on the athletics track, it would be easy to think the fame has gone to the teen's head.
It wouldn't be the first time a prodigy has shot to stardom, struggled to handle the pressure and quickly flamed out.
But Myers is different. He still views himself as a regular teenager who attends school like everyone else, he just happens to have a freakish ability to run fast.
"I keep it pretty low key at school," Myers said.
"I'm able to blend in easily, there's a lot of high-performance athletes at my school, so it works out well.
"We have a sports development program which is quite helpful. All the teachers are understanding having had students come through before who've been in similar situations."
Myers' junior world record in the 1600-metres came in Poland during a six-week stint in Europe.
The trip was initially intended to be an opportunity to familiarise the 17-year-old with the northern hemisphere racing scene, to gain crucial experience racing against the world's best.
But Myers quickly exceeded all expectations and ran a world championships qualifier.
Suddenly, the temptation of extending his time abroad became a realistic possibility. It was certainly a tempting proposition for the teenager.
Myers, however, has an experienced team around him who know how careful they must be with his young and growing body.
Veteran coach Dick Telford and high-profile agent James Templeton quickly put any suggestions the youngster would progress to the Budapest event to bed.
Myers was disappointed but knew it was the right decision for his long-term future.
"It was a tough decision," he said. "Ultimately Paris is the long-term goal. I don't think I should be sacrificing that for something short term. I trust my coach and manager and think we made the right decision.
"Dick is taking such a cautious approach. I'm comfortable with him being my coach and have faith he can keep me healthy. He doesn't restrain me, he just makes sure I'm doing the right things and not doing anything stupid."
Having missed the 2023 world championships, next year's Paris Olympics looms as Myers' first major international meet.
Everything Telford has done this year has been about ensuring Myers qualifies for the Games and arrives in France ready to perform.
The teenager would likely have to shave another four to five seconds off his personal best to finish on the podium, but a place in the final is a genuine possibility.
From there, he would have four years to Los Angeles to plan a bid to become the first Australian to win a medal since Herb Elliot claimed gold at the 1960 Rome Olympics.
For the moment, however, Myers is just focused on achieving his lifelong dream of competing at an Olympic Games.
"I don't think it matters when I do it, if I was to do it in Paris or 2028," he said. "It has been a long-term goal to run at the Olympics. It would be pretty cool to do it any time, but to do it at 18 would be surreal and pretty crazy."
Para-rower Nikki Ayers was doubly rewarded after winning gold for Australia at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade in September, and the prestigious King's Cup regatta in Perth in the para-single sculls.
Male Athlete of the Year: Jay Vine
Female Athlete of the Year: Nikki Ayers
Team of the Year: Canberra Heat volleyball team
Para athlete of the Year: Nikki Ayers
Rising Star: Cam Meyers
