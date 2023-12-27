The Canberra Times
Cause of death revealed following Raider's tragic Christmas accident

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
December 27 2023 - 3:36pm
Cook Islands police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the motorcycle accident that led to Raiders squad member Troy Dargan's death.

