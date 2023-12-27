Cause of death revealed following Raider's tragic Christmas accident

Cook Islands police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the motorcycle accident that led to Raiders squad member Troy Dargan's death.
The 26-year-old died late on Sunday night in a tragic Christmas accident. Dargan had been holidaying in the Pacific Island nation with his family prior to the incident.
The news left the rugby league community in mourning after it was announced by his management around lunchtime on Christmas Day.
Cook Islands police have now provided more information on the incident that led to Dargan's death.
"Regrettably, police are classifying Sunday's road tragedy on Aitutaki as an alcohol and speed-related incident," Cook Islands Police Service said in a statement.
"The 26 year-old driver, Troy Junior Clifton Dargan, sustained fatal injuries when he crashed his motorbike by the Aitutaki Airport, around 1am.
"He had been on his way back to his holiday accommodation after a family night out. This was the fifth road fatality in the Cook Islands this year."
Aitutaki is one of 15 islands that make up the Cook Islands and is the second most populated, behind Rarotonga. It is a popular holiday destination.
Dargan was a Parramatta junior who played for the Australian Schoolboys before representing the Cook Islands senior team.
The halfback made his NRL debut for South Sydney in 2020, playing two games for the club.
He was a member of the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles reserve grade side in 2023, playing six matches for Blacktown Workers.
The departure of a number of halves from the Raiders saw coach Ricky Stuart sign Dargan to a development contract for the 2024 season.
The 26-year-old joined the club for the start of pre-season and left an instant impact on his new teammates.
Multiple Canberra players have contributed to a GofundMe that was set up to help his family return Dargan's body to Australia.
More than $60,000 has been raised, with players and officials from across the NRL donating to the cause.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.