Should Nerriga Ned be outlawed... or given one last shot?

If you ever follow the actual Ned Kelly trail in Victoria, be sure to check out the spectacular six-arch sandstone Avenel Bridge. It formed part of the Hume Highway until bypassed in 1969. It was just 150 metres downstream from this bridge that as a 10-year-old Ned rescued seven-year-old Richard Shelton from drowning. To thank him, the family presented Ned with a seven-foot-long green sash. When Ned was shot and captured at the siege at Glenrowan Inn on June 28, 1880, that very sash was found blood-soaked under his armour and is occasionally displayed at the Benalla Museum.