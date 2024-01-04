The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Why David Warner's baggy green cap going missing is so important

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
January 5 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This is a particularly dog act.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help