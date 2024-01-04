Why David Warner's baggy green cap going missing is so important

But my other reason for fandom is his wife, Candice, nee Falzon. She's a former professional ironwoman (150-to-200-metre run, 300-metre swim, 500-metre board paddle and 600-metre ski paddle. Sometimes six or seven events a day). Exhausted and impressed just thinking about that. She competed for 14 years straight in SLSA competitions. Competed in the Coolangatta Gold. For the record, some of the Coolangatta Gold is running on sand. And in 2007, Falzon had a toilet cubicle encounter with (at that time) the hottest man in rugby league, Sonny Bill Williams; and was seen, just three hours later, with his teammate Ben Roberts. But in 2018, Quinton de Kock, South Africa's wicketkeeper, makes some pathetic remarks about the toilet cubicle incident to Warner and these two idiots get into a scuffle on a stairwell.