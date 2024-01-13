Grass growing too tall? Try these better options

Zoysia is the grass for the non-mower who doesn't get home till after dark most days and doesn't look out the window much in daylight hours. It's a gorgeous green grass that only grows to 10cm ... but not all grows to 10cm, so its untended effect is politely referred to as "undulating". You won't be living in a wilderness, but neither will you have the regulation short back and sides of the classic Aussie garden. It's drought tolerant, lovely to lie on, and grows thickly enough to supress weeds, especially if you keep it watered. If you do decide to mow it, it grows very slowly, especially in cool weather, so you may be able to get away with two mowings a year - even with wombats.