'It's not fair that men have it': Penalty controversy sparks disparity debate

Canberra United have reignited calls for VAR technology to be brought into the A-League Women competition after a decisive missed penalty in their narrow 3-2 loss to Melbourne Victory on the weekend.
United's New Zealand import Deven Jackson was brought down aggressively in the penalty area by a Victory defender at McKellar Park when scores were level at 1-1.
Despite shouts for a penalty from players, the crowd and even the broadcast commentary team watching on after Jackson was floored, referee Isabella Mossin did not point to the spot, and play continued.
The incident left United players - including Jackson - fuming at the lost opportunity at a critical moment in the match, and raised the issue of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology not being used in the women's competition, when it is utilised in the A-League Men.
"It's not fair that men have it and we don't," Jackson said post-game.
"I got taken out going towards goal. It's a penalty any day of the week.
"It's a shame we don't have VAR for the women's side of the A-League. Hopefully that's something for the future progression of the game."
United coach Njegosh Popovich agreed that VAR should be something the Australian Professional Leagues seriously consider introducing for the women's competition, but he also remains wary of how efficiently it is implemented.
VAR technology is used in every major domestic men's league in the world, and at international tournaments such as the World Cup, but debate about its use in women's competitions have emerged in Australia and in England where it is similarly not utilised in the Women's Super League.
"I think using modern technologies is the way of the game at the moment," the coach said.
"I probably don't want it to be the same as it is in the EPL [English Premier League] where you're waiting for such a long time to make a call.
"But there is a place for it in the game."
Following the controversial no-call against United on Saturday, Victory went on to take the lead minutes later in injury time right before the first half break through Matildas star Alex Chidiac.
Despite a fightback in the second half, United eventually lost the match 3-2, ending their four-game undefeated streak.
"The word heartbreak sums it up," Jackson said of the defeat.
"We just have to bounce back. We performed well in parts and it was a close game.
"We have to lock in more mentally and show up in those big moments, regroup and go again."
United play their next match in Wellington on Sunday, before a tough stretch of top-of-the-table opponents in the three weeks that follow.
