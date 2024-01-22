Mythbusters: The reasons fuelling Cricket ACT's push to join the Big Bash

Cricket ACT has shot down concerns about market size, a crowded calendar and playing depth as ill-informed perceptions as the association pushes to enter the Big Bash and take a seat at Cricket Australia's table.
Canberra cricket chiefs have reinforced an ambition to enter a Big Bash team in a submission to a federal government inquiry into the capital, as outlined in a response to a question on notice from Senator David Pocock.
Cricket ACT officials claimed tradition, governance, funding and inadequate facilities were the barriers in the way of Canberra housing a first class team.
But they have rubbished concerns a seventh first class team would dilute the quality of the competition, saying: "We do not subscribe to this theory as there is enough 'talent' to spread across seven jurisdictions (noting that 30 per cent of 2021-22 contracted list did not take the field".
ACT officials claim scheduling challenges can be "easily overcome by activating winter in jurisdictions like the NT and Northern QLD where cricket can be played 365 days a year".
Cricket ACT claim introduction into Australian cricket's top flight will "provide revenue generating opportunities that are not currently available in the ACT", while pointing to the territory's projected population - which is set to reach almost 850,000 in future years - as reasons for sustainability.
The association outlined the funding and commercial implications of being left out of Australia's elite competitions, which leave Canberra grappling with an incomplete pathway.
"Current Australian cricket funding allocations [appear] to follow historical and legacy patterns, rather than having a strong alignment with the current trends in community participation and growth of the game," the response said.
"This has resulted in unsustainable funding allocation that impacts delivery expectations and neglect areas of high growth potential in the game.
"Additionally, the revenue generation possibilities that the states enjoy are not currently available in the ACT which has a significant impact on our ability to help realise Cricket Australia's strategic vision for the game. Corporate funding is also not being realised at present, primarily due to the fact that the ACT does not field an elite men's team and/or W/BBL teams."
As reported by The Canberra Times in June 2023, federal politicians have considered the extraordinary step of intervening in the makeup of Cricket Australia to facilitate change to the organisation's governance structure.
Cricket Australia's national governing body currently has six member organisations representing the six states. Cricket ACT and Northern Territory Cricket are non-member organisations without a vote.
The structure has hindered Cricket ACT's push to join the Big Bash, Sheffield Shield and men's domestic one-day competition as well as its bid for more international content to be played at Manuka Oval.
Cricket ACT chairman Greg Boorer said "growing the pie is good for everybody", but rival states fear a dilution of power if CA's governance structure undergoes a major upheaval.
ACT officials have already outlined plans for a new $25 million centre of excellence capable of hosting BBL, Sheffield Shield, and domestic one-day teams.The facility would include 12 indoor pitches, 30-40 outdoor training wickets and a recovery centre.
Boorer and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr met with Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley in November to discuss future content deals for Manuka Oval.
The Cricket ACT chairman even found an ally in Anthony Albanese - who found his ambitions for cricket in Canberra to be "fair and reasonable" when meeting during the Prime Minister's XI fixture.
Cricket ACT's response to Pocock called on Cricket Australia's governance structure to be truly representative of the entire population.
"Cricket Australia's strategic plan (2022-27) is underpinned by the ultimate belief that cricket is truly a game for all, a belief that Cricket ACT also shares," Cricket ACT's response said.
"In saying this, however, the current governance structure does not truly reflect this belief, in that the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory are not officially recognised in Cricket Australia's constitution.
"If cricket is genuinely a sport for all that makes Australians proud (Cricket Australia's vision), then Cricket Australia's governance structure should be truly representative of the entire Australian population via representation from all eight state/territory jurisdictions."
Meanwhile, the start of the ACT Comets' second XI clash with Tasmania was delayed after Tasmania's arrival in Canberra was impacted by flight cancellations and delays, and their luggage and playing equipment did not leave Hobart until Monday morning on game day.
