The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Truck carrying bread caught fire, closed highway for eight hours

PB
Bageshri Savyasachi
By Peter Brewer, and Bageshri Savyasachi
January 30 2024 - 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A driver escaped without injury after the truck he was driving caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.