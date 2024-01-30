Truck carrying bread caught fire, closed highway for eight hours

A driver escaped without injury after the truck he was driving caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The semi-trailer emblazoned with Tip Top signage and carrying a haul of bread caught fire while travelling in the Kings Highway near Currowan about 1am.
The major South Coast road was closed for about eight hours as firefighters battled the blaze.
NSW RFS said via a post of Facebook the truck driver managed to escape the fire uninjured.
The highway, also known as B52, links Canberra to Batemans Bay on the South Coast.
Units remained at the scene for several hours while heavy machinery was called in to remove the damaged truck and its trailer, full of charred bread.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
