Things you wish you knew before you moved to Canberra

So you're making the move to the Bush Capital for a degree, diploma or graduate program. Perhaps you're a young urban professional who's finally found their "dream" job.
As a student council member at University of Canberra, Mushtaha Abdalla has spoken to many students who feel disoriented when they first arrive.
"Some students might be worried, 'Am I going to fit in?'," she said.
"But Canberra is very culturally diverse. People are very friendly, approachable and it's very easy to become part of the community here. Also, when it comes to food, there's are almost all cuisines available, and all dietary options."
She remembers a few things she wished she knew beforehand.
"Some things I had to pick up on my own and learn, for example - how to get around using public transport, or meals, Googling it to find the best restaurants," she said.
Here's what you need to know about Canberra as a newcomer. (Canberrans, let us know if we missed something.)
If you're looking for share houses, there are plenty of groups on Facebook where you could find a suitable living situation. Examples include Canberra Rooms For Rent, Canberra Short-Term Accommodation, Queer Housing Canberra and Canberra Vegan Share Houses.
If you're looking for a fresh start with apartments or houses, the usual real estate websites will do. Allhomes is the most popular. Obviously, rents will decrease as you explore suburbs further away from the city centre (inner north of Canberra).
Braddon, a short walk from Civic, is known for its nightlife. You can find clubs, bars, karaoke and kebabs that stay open until late. Kingston is perfect if you want easy access to the city's crown jewel, Lake Burley Griffin.
Turner is a close to the Australian National University, with some student lodging nearby. Gungahlin is one of the regions known for more-affordable living that still has access to shopping centres and the CBD via light rail.
Also, Manuka, which is not technically a suburb, but an area in Griffith, teeming with bars, restaurants and a world-class sporting venue is pronounced Marn-uh-ka, not Ma-noo-ka. A few others you might need help with pronouncing are Ngunnawal, Gungahlin, Jerrabomberra, Tuggeranong, Bonython and Queanbeyan.
You'll also hear people referring to Civic - that's the city centre.
If you're moving into an unfurnished room or house, try Vinnies, Salvos, The Green Shed and other second-hand stores around town. They are known to house affordable and sometimes unique cutlery, plates, furniture and Manchester (linen).
There are also suburb-specific Buy Nothing groups on Facebook which have free items available.
You will need to buy a MyWay card if you want to use buses or the light rail. You won't be able to use your bank card to tap on. Not yet, anyway.
You also cannot top up or add funds to your MyWay card online. You must set up Autoload (direct debit) or use BPAY, or go into convenience store, service station, or tobacconist that sells the cards and they'll top it up for you.
Last year, the ACT government said daytime bus frequencies will increase to 30 minutes for most routes and 15 minutes for express routes. However, buses are less frequent on the weekend (every 60 minutes). There are also phone numbers (found on bus stop signs) you can call to check where the bus is if it's running late. Or you can use the Nxtbus site to track when your bus is coming.
The light rail, in its current state, is only available in north Canberra. The first stop is Alinga Street in Civic and the last is Gungahlin Marketplace.
There's also Beam and Neuron e-scooters in the city as well as Belconnen, Gungahlin, Woden Valley, Weston Creek, Molonglo and Tuggeranong. Some Canberrans use them for short-distance commutes.
It costs about about a dollar to unlock and up to 50c every minute you use it. Three-day, weekly and monthly passes are also available.
There's a range of food available at the Australian National University's Kambri precinct, No Name Lane on Alinga Street and the Tiger Lane area in the Canberra Centre (the shopping mall in the centre of town).
Many students in Canberra work at their universities as their respective student centres will help them find administration and tutoring positions. Otherwise hospitality and retail jobs are popular options.
It's also worth volunteering with charities such as Red Cross and Vinnies to get some retail work experience, and other welfare organisations to meet new people.
If you're looking for cosy study spots that aren't universities campuses, go to the National Library of Australia, where it also has a cafe called Bookplate. There are also Tilley's in Lyneham, the Museum Cafe in Acton, Typica Manuka, and 7 Lonsdale Street Roasters that have lovely outdoor areas.
If you want some fresh air, popular outdoor study spots include Commonwealth Park and Lake Ginninderra District Park and lakeside spots along Lake Burley Griffin.
Many Canberrans enjoy a walk along Lake Burley Griffin no matter what day or time it is. There's also Mount Ainslie on the north side if you're seeking a steep running challenge. The view is worth it.
The beautiful Australian National Botanic Gardens, the National Arboretum, Black Mountain, the Murrumbidgee River walk and range of trails inside Namadgi National Park are also great locations.
If you have a car you can go to Mount Kosciuoszko National Park about two-and-a-half hours away, as are the famous winter ski fields in Thredbo and Jindabyne.
Clubs and dancing venues include Mooseheads, 88mph, Cube, Assembly, Fiction, Hopscotch, One22, and Molly (which has live jazz on Tuesday, Wednesdays and Sundays).
Kita cafe serves Indo-fusion food from 6pm to 6am in Narrabundah.
Canberrans love their puffer jackets. Don't believe it? Read this piece by our local expert Megan Doherty about how they have infiltrated every aspect of Canberran life in the colder months.
A Canberra tradition (aspirational some years) says you shouldn't switch on your heater until Anzac Day on April 25.
As the country's only inland capital city, winter temperatures can drop up to -4 degrees in the mornings with maximums hovering around the low teens. Windy days in the ACT can also be unforgiving, make sure you have a woollen hat, scarf and gloves to protect yourself.
Canberra has walk-in clinics for non-emergency health issues. You don't need a Medicare card, referral or appointment and all the services are free. These clinics are appropriate if you have the flu, a broken arm, UTI, or need to be free of ear wax. More conditions here.
They are open between 7.30am and 10pm and wait times can be found on the website. There are centres in Gungahlin, Weston, Belconnen, Dickson and Tuggeranong.
For a STI screening or PrEP prescription, contact the Canberra Sexual Health Centre at Canberra Hospital in Garran. Additionally, the Strip clinic (LGBTQIA+) and M-clinic are also free services. Another option is Family Planning ACT, which charges $55 for an appointment.
Until 2026, the ACT government has made free abortions available to people through GPs, trained telehealth professionals or MSI Australia (located in Civic).
There are private bus companies that can take you to Sydney in three-and-a-half hours. Buses leave Canberra every hour between 6am and 6pm. The same companies also have buses to South Coast destinations like Batemans Bay, Narooma, Broulee and more. Canberrans escape to these spots every summer and throughout the year.
Public transport includes the NSW TrainLink to Sydney. There are three services a day and the trip takes about four-and-a-half hours due to the nine stops in between. The train departs from the station in Kingston and can take you to Sydney's Central Station. You can also buy food in the buffet car.
Music festivals: SoundOut Festival (February 2 to 4), Groovin The Moo (April 26), Canberra International Music Festival (May 1 to 5) and Spilt Milk (TBA)
Concerts: The Dreggs (February 9), Missy Higgins (April 9-10), Jessica Mauboy (May 3).
Cultural festivals: National Multicultural Festival (February 16-18), Canberra Autumn Dance Festival (March 7-10), National Folk Festival (March 28- April 2), Nara Candle Festival (November 4)
Arts festivals: Enlighten Festival (March 1-11), Canberra Comedy Festival (March 13-24), Floriade (September 14-October 13)
Cars: Festival of Speed (March 2-3), Summernats (January 2-5, 2025)
Fitness: Canberra Times Marathon Festival (April 6-7)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.