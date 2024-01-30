The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Things to Do

Things you wish you knew before you moved to Canberra

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated January 30 2024 - 1:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

So you're making the move to the Bush Capital for a degree, diploma or graduate program. Perhaps you're a young urban professional who's finally found their "dream" job.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.