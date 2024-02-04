'I hope you get what you deserve': Raiders legend inspires Canberra youngsters

Taken out of context it could be viewed as a negative.
But for Sebastian Kris it struck a chord. The words of Canberra Raiders legend Tim Sheens will drive him towards the start of the NRL season.
Sheens spoke to the Raiders playing group before training on Friday, when he imparted his coaching wisdom from 693 NRL games and 31 Tests - which included leading the Green Machine to three premierships.
For Kris the message that resonated the most was a comment from an Olympic swimming coach to Sheens and one of his teams.
Kris will miss the Raiders' opening game of the season - against the Newcastle Knights at Newcastle on March 7 - due to suspension, but will be free to play in their first home game - against Wests Tigers the following week.
He's tipped either James Schiller or Albert Hopoate to slot into the centres alongside New Zealand international Matt Timoko against the Knights.
In the meantime, Kris was focused on working as hard as he can to be ready for the pre-season trials and then the season proper.
Sheens's words will help drive him towards that goal as part of a rebuilt Green Machine that will turn to youth for the key positions of five-eighth and fullback.
While Kris has done some training at fullback during the pre-season, his main focus has been on a return to the centres after spending most of last year wearing the No.1 jersey.
"The one thing that stuck with me was the quote at the end he gave us from I think it was the Olympic swimming coach came in and gave a talk for him and his team," Kris said.
"Instead of saying, 'Good luck', he said, 'I hope you get what you deserve'.
"You'll get what you work for, pretty much."
Ethan Strange is one of the contenders to replace Jack Wighton (South Sydney) at five-eighth.
The 19-year-old has been in a pre-season battle with Kaeo Weekes to wear the No.6 jersey come round one.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, who played under Sheens, will give both players plenty of opportunities during the pre-season trials to stake a claim to face the Knights.
Strange has impressed the likes of Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead with his efforts during the pre-season as he looks to add to his one NRL game.
He took a similar theme from Sheens' advice; if you want something then it's up to you to go and get it.
That's especially relevant to Strange given he's got a clear goal in front of him - the Raiders' No.6 jersey.
"He came in and gave us a bit of advice. It was good listening to him," Strange said.
"He had a couple of funny stories. It was inspirational to hear him.
"He spoke about how tough they trained and how tough you need to be to play at that next level.
"If you want it then it's up to you to get it. You can't blame anyone else - if you want it you've got to put your foot forward and go get it."
Stuart has tempered expectations for the 2024 season given the youthful nature of his team.
The backline will be especially young, with only vice-captain Jamal Fogarty and veteran winger Jordan Rapana older than 25.
That means at 24, Kris is actually one of the more senior players in the outside backs.
It hasn't been lost on the New Zealand international, who will look to help lead the way for the youngsters emerging through the ranks.
"I did have that realisation as well during the early stages of pre-season and I've been trying to step out of my comfort zone and speak up more - take on more of a leadership role for the younger boys," Kris said.
"That's something I've always been better at is leading by example.
"I still need to work on my vocal communication with them, but at the moment I'm trying to lead by example."
While it's a young Raiders backline, Kris has been impressed by the oldest member of the group during the pre-season.
Rapana's 34 and coming towards the end of his career, but Kris said he's in the best shape he's seen him in for a while.
That's good news for the Green Machine given Rapana's high-energy playing style.
"Everyone's training very well. I especially tip my hat to Jordan - this is the best shape I've seen him in for a long time," Kris said.
"He's killing it at training and I like to see that."
