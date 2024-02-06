The Canberra Times
Chief Minister says Greens' actions risk eroding public confidence

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated February 6 2024 - 7:28pm, first published 7:21pm
Chief Minister Andrew Barr says a review into the Greens' handling of allegations levelled at one of its MLAs revealed a series of misjudgements and his junior coalition partner's decisions had the potential to erode community's confidence in coming forward to make a complaint.

