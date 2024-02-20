Super Rugby 2024: Everything you need to know as Brumbies chase title

It doesn't take long for Ryan Lonergan to sum up the Wallabies 2023 season in one word.
A shambles.
It's a fitting description of a chaotic international campaign that ended in a historic World Cup group exit and Eddie Jones' departure after less than a year in charge.
Fans are set to relive the experience in the Stan Wallabies documentary on Thursday night, but the players involved are eager to put the whole mess to bed as quickly as possible.
Instead the focus has turned to building from the ground up under new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt, starting with this year's Super Rugby Pacific campaign.
Dark clouds continue to hover over Australian rugby, with the axe likely to fall over the debt-ridden Melbourne Rebels.
Across the country, however, there is optimism the code has already reached rock bottom. With a 2025 British and Irish Lions tour and a home World Cup in 2027, there is plenty to look forward to on the horizon.
For Lonergan, it's the future opportunities that excite him and the Brumbies squad as they chase a Super Rugby title.
"Last year happened but we've moved on," Lonergan said. "We can't look back on it too much. If you get too invested in it, you stay down there.
"It was pretty disheartening what happened but we'll bounce back and we're on track to have a good year for the Wallabies.
"We're pretty happy with where we're at as a Brumbies squad and now it's time to get into some games. Some of the changes have been for the better and we can already see the positives out there."
The Brumbies have been driven throughout the off-season by the pain of back-to-back semi-final defeats and a host of unexpected Wallabies snubs.
Coach Stephen Larkham has managed to maintain remarkable stability in his squad, with scrumhalf Harrison Goddard the only external recruit.
The coach is also set to sign a two-year contract extension in a major boost for the club as he looks to deliver the Brumbies their first title in a combined competition since 2004.
The side boasts the perfect mix of youth and experience and winger Corey Toole is an X-factor with the ability to break tight finals open with his speed and footwork.
With so much consistency from last year, the Brumbies will hit the ground running and only get better as the season progresses.
ACT officials face a major challenge this year as they attempt to re-sign 17 players coming off-contract at the end of the year.
The conversations threaten to become a major distraction, with fears Noah Lolesio and Darcy Swain could leave the club.
The off-season departure of Nic White and injury to Allan Alaalatoa leaves a major leadership void, with plenty of expectation to fall on Lonergan in his first year as starting No.9.
The team's prop depth will also be tested with their skipper not slated to return from his Achilles rupture until midway through the campaign.
The Brumbies loom as the most likely challenger for New Zealand's 10-year stranglehold on the competition, however a number of their Australian rivals have recruited well in the off-season.
The Melbourne Rebels shape as this year's biggest wildcard. Kevin Foote has a host of stars in his squad, led by Taniela Tupou, Andrew Kellaway and Rob Leota.
The team has been mired in drama off the field, with the Rebels placed in voluntary administration and coaches handed short-term contracts.
Should Foote keep his team united, the Rebels threaten to be the most dangerous side in the competition. The off-field distraction, however, could prove too much and performances will likely decline as the season goes on.
With eight teams making the finals in a 12-team competition, expect the Western Force, NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds to be fighting for a quarter-final berth, without reaching any great heights.
For the first time in years, cracks have emerged in the Canterbury Crusaders armour after the off-season departure of coach Scott Robertson and a host of stars.
The team has dominated Super Rugby since its inception, winning 12 titles, including the last five in non-COVID years.
Sam Whitelock and Richie Mo'unga will be the two toughest players to replace, with Will Jordan set to step up at flyhalf.
The potential decline of the Crusaders has opened the door for the Wellington Hurricanes and Waikato Chiefs to emerge as title favourites.
The Brumbies enter the 2024 season with a point to prove, having fallen to the Chiefs in the semi-final.
The smokey for 2024 is the Fijian Drua, with plenty of sides aware of how dangerous the team can be. Rugby is thriving in Fiji on the back of a trip to the World Cup quarter-final and a historic victory over the Wallabies.
Eighteen international representatives are in the Drua squad and they are sure to carry plenty of confidence from the tournament.
1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Luke Reimer, 8. Rob Valetini, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Ben O'Donnell, 15. Tom Wright
2024 Prediction: Second
ACT Brumbies
Allan Alaalatoa, Fred Kaihea, Sefo Kautai, James Slipper, Harry Vella, Rhys van Nek, Blake Schoupp, Billy Pollard, Lachlan Lonergan, Connal McInerney, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Cadeyrn Neville, Darcy Swain, Lachlan Shaw, Jahrome Brown, Charlie Cale, Ed Kennedy, Luke Reimer, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan, Klayton Thorn, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Noah Lolesio, Declan Meredith, Hudson Creighton, Len Ikitau, Ollie Sapsford, Tamati Tua, Austin Anderson, Andy Muirhead, Ben O'Donnell, Corey Toole, Tom Wright
IN: Harrison Goddard, Lachlan Shaw, Austin Anderson
OUT: Nathan Carroll, Nic White, Pete Samu, Tom Ross, Jesse Mogg, Chris Feauai-Sautia
Melbourne Rebels
Coach: Kevin Foote
Matt Gibbon, Cabous Eloff, Isaac Kailea, Alex Mafi, Jordan Uelese, Ethan Dobbins, Pone Fa'amausili, Sam Talakai, Taniela Tupou, Josh Canham, Luhkan Salakai-Loto, Angelo Smith, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Zac Hough, Josh Kemeny, Rob Leota, Daniel Maiava, Brad Wilkin, Ryan Louwrens, James Tuttle, Jack Maunder, Carter Gordon, Jake Strachan, Mason Gordon, David Feliuai, Lukas Ripley, Matt Proctor, Nick Jooste, Lebron Naea, Divad Palu, David Vaihu, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway, Darby Lancaster, Joe Pincus, Glen Vaihu
Western Force
Coach: Simon Cron
Siosifa Amone, Tim Anstee, Max Burey, Ollie Callan, Ollie Cummins, Ben Donaldson, Lopeti Faifua, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Nikolai Foliaki, Charles Hancock, Will Harris, Harry Hoopert, Tom Horton, Feleti Kaitu'u, Felix Kalapu, Bayley Kuenzle, Santiago Medrano, Atu Moli, Henry O'Donnell, Campbell Parata, Reesjan Pasitoa, Marley Pearce, George Poolman, Harry Potter, Ian Prior, Jackson Pugh, Izack Rodda, Papillon Sevele, Sam Spink, Hamish Stewart, Chase Tiatia, Carlo Tizzano, Angus Wagner, Michael Wells, Nic White, Jeremy Williams
NSW Waratahs
Coach: Darren Coleman
Angus Bell, Archer Holtz, Daniel Botha, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Tom Lambert, Tom Ross, Dave Porecki, Mahe Vaianu, Theo Fourie, Hugh Sinclair, Jed Holloway, Miles Amatosero, Ned Hanigan, Charlie Gamble, Fergus Lee-Warner, Lachlan Swinton, Langi Gleeson, Ned Slack-Smith, Mesu Kunavula, Jack Grant, Jake Gordon, Teddy Wilson, Jack Bowen, Tane Edmed, Will Harrison, Izaia Perese, Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Mosese Tuipulotu, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Wilson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Max Jorgensen, Vuate Karawalevu
Queensland Reds
Coach: Les Kiss
George Blake, Massimo de Lutiis, Sef Fa'agase, Alex Hodgman, Zane Nonggorr, Peni Ravai, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Richie Asiata, Max Craig, Matt Faessler, Josh Nasser, Angus Blyth, Cormac Daly, Taine Roiri, Ryan Smith, Connor Vest, Connor Anderson, Joe Brial, John Bryant, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright, Seru Uru, Tate McDermott, Kalani Thomas, Louis Werchon, Lawson Creighton, Tom Lynagh, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, James O'Connor, Taj Annan, Josh Flook, Frankie Goldsbrough, Isaac Henry, Hunter Paisami, Floyd Aubrey, Jock Campbell, Mac Grealy, Jordan Petaia, Tim Ryan, Suliasi Vunivalu
Fijian Drua
Coach: Mick Byrne
Tevita Ikanivere, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesulame Dolokoto, Haereiti Hetet, Livai Natave, Emosi Tuqiri, Mesake Doge, Jone Koroiduadua, Samuela Tawake, Meli Tuni, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Etonia Waqa, Sailosi Vukalokalo, Te Cirikidaveta, Meli Derenalagi, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Motikiai Murray, Frank Lomani, Simione Kuruvoli, Peni Matawalu, Philip Baselala, Kemu Valetini, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Isikeli Rabitu, Caleb Muntz, Iosefo Masi, Apisalome Vota, Michael Naitokani, Waqa Nalaga, Ilaisa Droasese, Selestino Ravutaumada, Taniela Rakuro, Epeli Momo, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre
Auckland Blues
Coach: Vern Cotter
Joshua Fusitu'a, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, PJ Sheck, Angus Ta'avao, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Ricky Riccitelli, Soane Vikena, Josh Beehre, Sam Darry, Laghlan McWhannell, James Thompson, Patrick Tuipulotu, Adrian Choat, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali'i, Rob Rush, Anton Segner, Hoskins Sotutu, Cameron Suafoa, Finlay Christie, Sam Nock, Taufa Funaki, Stephen Perofeta, Lucas Cashmore, Corey Evans, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Meihana Grindlay, Harry Plummer, Kade Banks, Caleb Clarke, Cole Forbes, AJ Lam, Zarn Sullivan, Caleb Tangitau, Mark Tele'a.
Moana Pasifika
Coach: Tana Umaga
Abraham Pole, Donald Brighthouse, James Lay, Sateki Latu, Sekope Kepu, Suetena Asomua, Samiueka Moli, Sama Malolo, Tomasi Maka, Irie Papuni, Ofa Tauatevalu, Samuel Slade, Tom Savage, Viliami Napa'a, Alamanda Motuga, Lotu Inisi, Miracle Faiilagi, Ola Tauelangi, Semisi Paea, Sione Havili Talitui, Solomone Funaki, Aisea Halo, Ereatara Enari, Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Lealiifano, William Havili, D'Angelo Leuila, Fine Inisi, Henry Taefu, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Pepesana Patafilo, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Danny Toala, Julian Savea, Neria Fomai, Nigel Ah Wong, Otumaka Mausia, Viliami Fine.
Waikato Chiefs
Coach: Clayton McMillan
Sione Ahio, George Dyer, Kauvaka Kaivelata, Ollie Norris, Reuben O'Neill, Jared Proffit, Aidan Ross, Bradley Slater, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tyrone Thompson, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Tupou Vaa'i, Jimmy Tupou, Kaylum Boshier, Samipeni Finau, Tom Florence, Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker, Wallace Sititi, Malachi Wrampling-Alec, Cortez Ratima, Xavier Roe, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Josh Ioane, Damian McKenzie, Kaleb Trask, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rameka Poihipi, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Gideon Wrampling, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Peniasi Malimali, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson.
Wellington Hurricanes
Coach: Clark Laidlaw
Siale Lauaki, Tyrel Lomax, Tevita Mafileo, Xavier Numia, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Jacob Devery, James O'Reilly, Caleb Delany, Ben Grant, Justin Sangster, Josh Taula, James Tucker, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, TK Howden, Brayden Iose, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Peter Lakai, Brad Shields, Richard Judd, TJ Perenara, Cam Roigard, Brett Cameron, Aidan Morgan, Jordie Barrett, Riley Higgins, Billy Proctor, Bailyn Sullivan, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Harry Godfrey, Ruben Love, Josh Moorby, Kini Naholo, Ngatungane Punivai, Salesi Rayasi, Daniel Sinkinson.
Canterbury Crusaders
Coach: Rob Penney
Joe Moody, Finlay Brewis, George Bower, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Brodie McAlister, George Bell, Ioane Moananu, Scott Barrett, Quinten Strange, Tahlor Cahill, Zach Gallagher, Jamie Hannah, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Corey Kellow, Dominic Gardiner, Noah Hotham, Mitchell Drummond, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Taha Kemara, Rivez Reihana, David Havili, Dallas McLeod, Levi Aumua, Ryan Crotty, Jone Rova, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Macca Springer, Manasa Mataele, Chay Fihaki, Leigh Halfpenny, Heremaia Murray.
Otago Highlanders
Coach: Clarke Dermody
Jermaine Ainsley, Ethan de Groot, Luca Inch, Ayden Johnstone, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma'u, Henry Bell, Ricky Jackson, Jack Taylor, Mitchell Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Pari Pari Parkinson, Will Tucker, Nikora Broughton, Oliver Haig, Billy Harmon, Max Hicks, Hayden Michaels, Hugh Renton, Tom Sanders, Sean Withy, James Arscott, Folau Fakatava, Nathan Hastie, Ajay Faleafaga, Cameron Millar, Rhys Patchell, Jake Te Hiwi, Tanielu Tele'a, Josh Timu, Matt Whaanga, Martin Bogado, Connor Garden-Bachop, Sam Gilbert, Jonah Lowe, Jona Nareki, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai.
