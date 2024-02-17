Is former NRL star Pangai poised to make a Canberra comeback in the ring?

Tevita Pangai jnr could be on the cusp of a Canberra comeback - only the former State of Origin forward might be making it inside a boxing ring.
On the same night Joey Leilua stepped into the ring in Canberra, Pangai was in the house at the Canberra Southern Cross Club with the former NRL star a chance to fight on an Adrenalyn show in the capital later this year.
Pangai shocked the NRL last August when he walked out on Canterbury to take up a career in boxing with one year left on his contract with the Bulldogs.
But the 28-year-old - who has been spotted at Brisbane Broncos training - is already eyeing a rugby league return after signing with Queensland Cup club Souths Logan.
The Magpies - coached by Karmichael Hunt and Justin Hodges - are a feeder club to the Broncos, and there is interest from Brisbane while the Bulldogs will not stand in Pangai's way should he make an NRL return.
But the prospect of Pangai playing in the NRL after his shock exit from Belmore is already dividing opinion with the former State of Origin forward now linked to one of the game's best forwards packs in Brisbane.
Pangai played for Canberra at under 20s level before being released to join Brisbane in 2016, where he emerged as a wrecking ball capable of being one of the NRL's best forwards.
But a move to Canterbury on a deal worth close to $750,000 per year didn't work out, with Pangai suddenly quitting after conceding he struggled to adjust to life in Sydney.
Pangai could yet balance boxing and rugby league, with the prospect of a fight in Canberra being teased by Adrenalyn promoter Shane Tipa.
