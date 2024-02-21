Brumbies spring selection shock with 'world class' forward in title quest

The ACT Brumbies want to end years of heartache and snap Australia's Super Rugby title drought as they pull a selection shock to start their title quest.
Reigning John Eales Medal winner Rob Valetini - who James Slipper calls "a world class No.8" - will shift to flanker for a round one clash with the Melbourne Rebels.
Charlie Cale will slot into the vacant No.8 jersey, with Valetini moving to cover for versatile forward Tom Hooper's shift to lock in Melbourne on Friday night.
The Brumbies are bracing for a Rebels ambush in the season opener as the cash-strapped Melbourne club - bolstered by the additions of lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and prop Taniela Tupou - fights to keep its doors open beyond the end of the season.
The ACT enter as favourites and seem the Australian team most likely to contend for the Super Rugby title.
But with New Zealand franchises tipped to maintain the country's stranglehold on the trophy, Slipper has declared the Brumbies' intention to break through this season after years of near-misses.
"I think every year since I've been here we've made the semis and haven't gone further," Slipper said.
"Like any team, we want to win the comp. I don't think it's too far-fetched to come out and say that, but we do realise there is a lot of hard work and a lot of results and a bit of luck has to go your way to get there.
"We haven't really spoken about a pass mark to be fair, it's about being consistent throughout the year, being composed when the pressure is on, and making sure we play as a team throughout the year.
"Not shying away from the results over the past, you could probably point to the last decade, it would be great to see the Aussie teams do well this year.
"Looking across the board, there's a lot of depth there in most Super Rugby teams now. We all know the Kiwis are going to be strong, and then the two teams outside New Zealand and Australia are going to be strong as well.
"It sets up for a good competition, doesn't it? We're excited by that, and round one is pretty important."
Ryan Lonergan will captain the Brumbies as Alaalatoa recovers from an Achilles rupture, with Rhys van Nek to fill the void left at tighthead prop.
Andy Muirhead has been named vice-captain, taking his place on a wing in a lethal back three including Corey Toole and Tom Wright.
Wondering which winger would win a footrace between Muirhead and Toole - one of the fastest men in Australian sport who is in the sights of Australia's sevens coach ahead of the Olympic Games?
"Mate, what do you think? I struggle in a footrace with most people, let alone him," Muirhead laughed.
"It's nice that he's on our team. If I was coming up against a winger like Tooley, I know I would have my hands full.
"It's nice that we can have someone like him that, you would have seen a handful of times, that just breaks games open when they're there to be taken. I'm stoked to have him on our team and I hope it stays that way for a while.
"One thing you get when you come to the Brumbies is the expectation to win and do well. We've come close but we haven't got to that final hurdle yet and that's what we're pushing for. We hope we can go one step further.
"Like every team at this time of year, we're trying to get to the finals and see where we sit. We're just concentrating on this week, it's been a long pre-season for a lot of us. Excitement is pretty high to get out there and play a couple of games."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.