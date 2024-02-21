The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies spring selection shock with 'world class' forward in title quest

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated February 21 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Brumbies want to end years of heartache and snap Australia's Super Rugby title drought as they pull a selection shock to start their title quest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.