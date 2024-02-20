Brumbies young gun set for Super Rugby call up as off-season recruit goes down

ACT Brumbies youngster Klayton Thorn is set to be thrust into the spotlight in his team's round one clash with the Melbourne Rebels after off-season recruit Harrison Goddard picked up a calf injury.
The 20-year-old made his Super Rugby debut last year, playing in two games late in the campaign while Nic White was injured. He is set to claim a third on Friday night, with coach Stephen Larkham preparing to name Thorn on the bench for the season opener in Victoria.
The opportunity comes after White departed at the end of last season, with Ryan Lonergan preparing to step up as the starting No.9.
ACT officials were quick to fill the void left by White, turning to Goddard for scrumhalf depth.
While Thorn is considered a player of the future, he was expected to sit behind the former NSW Waratah for another season before being thrust into the spotlight.
Goddard's injury, however, has opened the door for the Gungahlin Eagle to make the backup No.9 role his own early in the season.
Larkham will name his team on Wednesday afternoon for Friday's dangerous clash with the Rebels.
Rob Valetini is set to return after missing the Brumbies' two pre-season trials, however lock Darcy Swain won't be as fortunate.
The Wallaby is recovering from a knee injury but needs at least one more week before being cleared to play.
Len Ikitau and Cadeyrn Neville also carried injuries into the week, however are likely to be named if they complete training on Wednesday morning.
Skipper Allan Alaalatoa, flyhalf Jack Debreczeni, hooker Connal McInerney and winger Ben O'Donnell will miss the early weeks of the season as they recover from longer term injuries.
The rest of the Brumbies stars are set to play on Friday, with Noah Lolesio to partner Lonergan in the halves. Corey Toole is set to start on the wing, with James Slipper and Nick Frost to line up in a physical forward pack.
Larkham's team selection juggle comes as Super W coach Scott Fava confirmed his squad for the season.
Siokapesi Palu will captain the side and is joined by five Wallaroos including young guns Faitala Moleka and Tabua Tuinakauvadra.
Eighteen players have returned from last year, with 16 new recruits as the Brumbies look to claim a maiden Super W title.
The side will play a trial against the NSW Waratahs on Saturday as they look to build on a victory over Hong Kong China.
"The squad has come together really well this pre-season," Palu said. "There has been an injection of new players in the team which has brought energy to the group.
"We had a great first hit out at home against Hong Kong China Women two weeks ago and look to build on that performance heading into our trial against the Waratahs this weekend."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.