The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies young gun set for Super Rugby call up as off-season recruit goes down

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
February 21 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Brumbies youngster Klayton Thorn is set to be thrust into the spotlight in his team's round one clash with the Melbourne Rebels after off-season recruit Harrison Goddard picked up a calf injury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.