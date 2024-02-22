ACT Brumbies' home-grown talent ready to step into spotlight as season begins

ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan has declared the apprenticeship is over and he's ready to step up to lead his team.
The Canberra junior has spent the past seven years waiting patently behind Wallabies No.9 Nic White, biding his time for an opportunity to place his stamp on the team.
It was a lengthy but fruitful education, Lonergan learning from one of the sport's best throughout the early stages of his career.
The 25-year-old's talent and experience played a key role in the Brumbies' decision to reluctantly allow White to leave for the Western Force in the off-season.
Not only has Lonergan shone in the opportunities he has received, he has captained the side on multiple occasions and is widely regarded as a future Wallaby.
The scrumhalf recognises life is different without White around, but said he's ready to lead the team out for Friday's season opener against the Melbourne Rebels.
"I've spent the majority of my career behind a quality nine," Lonergan said. "I've been able to learn off them and pick up what they do so I feel like I'm ready to take a step forward."
Lonergan has a dual set of additional responsibilities throughout the early weeks of the season, the scrumhalf stepping into the captaincy role while Allan Alaalatoa continues his recovery from an Achilles injury.
The prop is aiming for an April return, with hopes he could feature in the round seven clash against the Waratahs at Canberra Stadium.
Lonergan has enjoyed the chance to captain the side in recent years and said it's a proud moment to lead the team he grew up supporting.
"Not a whole lot changes for me on the field," he said. "You've just got to organise a little bit more and there's a bit more you've got to do on the field.
"As a nine you are sort of controlling a fair bit of the communication and the strategy anyway so I feel like not a lot changes."
The Brumbies have long held a high opinion of Lonergan's future as an on-field leader and the coming weeks shape as vital experience as captain for when Alaalatoa eventually departs.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham has been impressed with his growth and said he will play a crucial role in high-pressure moments.
"He's a natural leader," Larkham said. "Even with Whitey here he was one of our more vocal leaders around training. He started a number of games last year, he was captain, he came off the bench for a number of games and added leadership.
"Where the games were tight and he was on the field, we had good composure, he handles the situation of both playing and leading quite well. There will be no difference to what he's shown over the last 12 months."
Former Waratahs scrumhalf Harrison Goddard was recruited to fill the void left by White, however fans will have to wait at least a week to see him in action.
The 25-year-old will miss Friday's clash with a calf injury, with Klayton Thorn handed an opportunity as the substitute scrumhalf.
Larkham isn't sure exactly when the 20-year-old will be injected into the fray, but is expecting Thorn to produce a spark when it does happen.
"I've got a lot of confidence in Klayton," he said. "He's shown good promise with the Japan tour last year and the pre-season games.
"He's a player of the future and someone we want to develop."
