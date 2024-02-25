The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'He's my idol': Meet the youngster eager to give back to Brumbies veterans

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
February 25 2024 - 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emerging ACT Brumbies No.8 Charlie Cale has declared his intention to fill the giant void left by the off-season departure of Wallabies loose forward Pete Samu.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.