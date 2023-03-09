The ACT Brumbies have been dealt a major blow with star loose forward Pete Samu reportedly set to depart the club at the end of the season.
French media have reported in recent days the 31-year-old will join Top 14 club Bordeaux-Bègles on a two-year deal from 2024.
As a result, this year's World Cup will likely be his international swansong.
Samu has emerged as a star for both the Brumbies and Wallabies in recent seasons and made his Test debut in 2018.
The veteran's path to the international arena was a long one and he moved to New Zealand after failing to gain an opportunity in Australia.
A long-awaited breakthrough came with the Crusaders in 2016, winning two Super Rugby titles before he returned home in 2018 and joined the Brumbies ahead of the 2019 season.
His performances with the Crusaders were enough to earn a Wallabies debut in 2018 and he has represented his country on 32 occasions.
While his departure is a major blow for the Brumbies, the club has spent the past couple of seasons developing a talented crop of emerging loose forwards.
Rob Valetini recently signed a four-year contract extension to remain with the club until the 2027 World Cup and provides a platform to build around.
Youngsters Rory Scott, Luke Reimer and Tom Hooper have all shown they have what it takes to thrive since earning debuts in the last couple of seasons.
The Brumbies are in the midst of contract discussions with a host of off-contract stars, with Len Ikitau, Nic White and James Slipper all eager to remain in Canberra. The arrival of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach has slowed down some of those conversations as he maps out a plan for the next five years.
Allan Alaalatoa signed a new deal in January, while Rugby Australia announced Waratahs forward Jed Holloway's re-signing on Thursday morning.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
