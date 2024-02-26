The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'I've surprised myself': Raiders star on weight loss, retirement talk and fullback plans

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated February 26 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jordan Rapana has shed five kilograms during his first full pre-season in more than five years and his lighter frame has convinced him he's up to the fullback challenge in what could be his NRL swansong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.