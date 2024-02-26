'I've surprised myself': Raiders star on weight loss, retirement talk and fullback plans

Jordan Rapana has shed five kilograms during his first full pre-season in more than five years and his lighter frame has convinced him he's up to the fullback challenge in what could be his NRL swansong.
Rapana is the favourite to take the Canberra Raiders' No.1 jersey for their season-opener against Newcastle next week despite missing both of the team's trial matches.
He is locked in a three-way battle with Albert Hopoate and Chevy Stewart, who both had stints at the back in trials against Parramatta and the North Queensland Cowboys.
But coach Ricky Stuart is likely to turn to Rapana to give the Raiders experience at the back, and while Rapana had intended for this to be his last season in the top grade, the 34-year-old says he won't rush into a retirement decision.
"The way my body is feeling right now, I feel like I could go another four or five years," Rapana said.
"I actually feel really good. I'm obviously coming off-contract and I have every intention for this to be my last year, but if my body is holding up and I'm playing well ... I've probably surprised myself the last few years, never say never."
Rapana played five of the last six games at fullback last year after Sebastian Kris filled the the role for the majority of the season.
But the departure of Jack Wighton in the halves and Jarrod Croker in the centres highlights the need for the Raiders to have experienced voices in key positions.
Jamal Fogarty will have an inexperienced halves partner in either Ethan Strange or Kaeo Weekes for round one, with Strange still in the running to replace Wighton after being hit with a $1000 fine on Monday instead of a suspension.
Rapana is the most experienced of the three fullback candidates and he says he's keen for an opportunity after spending the majority of his 201 games on the wing.
"I've been thrown in there plenty of times throughout my career so I'm confident if I am to be put there. I've had a huge pre-season, the fittest I've been. I'm ready go.
"I obviously love playing on the wing and that's where I've made my career. As a youngster, my first position was fullback. It is a lot of running, but I'm confident in the work I've put in during the off-season that I can handle it.
"'Hoppa' can handle it perfectly fine as well and Chevy is a superstar in the making. He's still only 18, though, and has a lot of footy ahead. I'm sure [Stuart] has a plan ... in the meantime, if I'm to play there I'm excited."
Anyone who watched the Raiders' two trial matches would have noted the lean Green Machine.
Fogarty said Josh Papali'i had lost eight kilograms, while Rapana is down five kilograms from the same time last year after dropping down to 95 kilograms. He ended last season at 102 kilograms.
Rapana puts his change down to two things: more time training at fullback, where more running is required; and making the hard call to step away from New Zealand representative duties last year.
Deciding to take time away from rugby league instead of playing for the Kiwis meant Rapana was able to start training earlier than usual with the Raiders.
"A lot of people don't realise that when you go away on those eight-week tours for your country, there's nowhere near as much training as a full pre-season. It makes a huge difference," Rapana said.
"Whether you like it or not, there's so much running if you're training as a fullback. You can't hide. The amount of running I've done, and that we've all done, that's why we're in good shape.
"I'm feeling fitter, and surprisingly I'm feeling faster, too. Papa is another one in the same boat."
Rapana said he spoke to former New Zealand coach Michael Maguire about the end-of-season games last year, and he prioritised rest ahead of Tests.
"I didn't want to be the guy blocking anyone's opportunity and there were a lot of outside backs playing really well," he said.
"And I just really needed a rest, and it has helped. I feel refreshed."
It was widely expected this would be the last season for Rapana and Raiders skipper Elliott Whitehead. Both have had open discussions with the club about their respective futures beyond this year, but neither has made a definitive call on this being a farewell campaign.
Much will depend on injuries and the next generation of Raiders coming through the ranks.
"Someone said to me when I made my debut in 2008, Chevy Stewart was three years old. That made me feel really old," Rapana grinned.
"But you push that thinking out of your head [about retiring]. I know [a decision] is right there around the corner, but it just depends on injuries and how I'm playing.
"So I'm just focused on getting through the first part of the season, playing well and then we'll reassess."
The importance of having experience on the field this year is one of the reasons why Stuart left Rapana and Fogarty in cotton wool last weekend.
"I'm getting a bit older ... I'm experienced, so I probably didn't need that trial of 40 minutes," Rapana said. "Coen Hess got injured [for the Cowboys] and that's what we were looking to avoid, it's the last thing you need.
"I am champing at the bit though, I have been for about six or seven weeks now."
The Raiders spread themselves across Canberra on Monday to ramp up support ahead of their round one clash against Newcastle next Thursday night.
The players were sent to 32 different schools to speak with more than 6000 students about their journey to the NRL, their plans for this year and the club's chances of success.
"It's been over 10 years of doing the blitzes [at schools]," said Raiders legend Alan Tongue.
"We want to encourage young kids to know they've given their best, whether that's school or sport or family. That's all anyone can ask for.
"I can remember in 1990 when Laurie Daley and Dean Lance came to Tamworth, and how much of an impression they made on me. That will stick with me until the day I die, and that's why it's important to give back."
