Raiders sing Viva Las Vegas as bold NRL dream becomes reality

The FOMO is real among the Canberra Raiders watching the NRL's Las Vegas experiment from afar.
That's "fear of missing out" for those unaware of such slang, and it's exactly how Raiders stars Jamal Fogarty and Xavier Savage are feeling ahead of rugby league's unprecedented round one double-header in Sin City on Sunday.
"Hopefully next year it's us. I'm getting jealous," Savage joked when asked his thoughts about rugby league's takeover of Las Vegas.
"It seems cool. I've been keeping up with what the teams are doing over there and it looks like they're having a blast.
"I think it's something we need. In terms of growing the game, it's a good idea to do that more and show America and other places what rugby league is all about.
"I don't think they really understand it."
Though not in Las Vegas this weekend, and instead finalising their pre-season ahead of their opener on Thursday in Newcastle, it would be fitting for the Raiders to be in the US.
The Nevada gambling oasis has an NFL team with the same moniker, and that link wasn't lost on the NRL.
In December last year The Canberra Times revealed that the Raiders were not far off being one of the four teams to play in Las Vegas, if the Rabbitohs had decided against going.
South Sydney did take part, and with that the Green Machine missed out.
But Raiders chief executive Don Furner said the club "will certainly be pushing" to be in Las Vegas in 2025.
Furner will be travelling to the States and meet with other club bosses to discuss what did and didn't go well in the NRL's audacious US trip, and also meet with the NFL's Raiders to see if the Canberra side would be able to train at their facility should they be greenlit to be there next year.
The weekend's double-header between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs, and Roosters and Broncos has attracted thousands of Australian NRL fans to Vegas.
Ticket sales at Allegiant Stadium have now surpassed 40,000 and Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V'landys is hoping to get 50,000 through the gates come kick-off.
No-one - not even rugby league executives - was sure the venture would be a success, but NRL boss Andrew Abdo has said they are playing the long game when it comes to promoting rugby league in the US.
Numerous billboards, promotional activities and satellite rugby league events around Vegas has helped push the initiative, and has Abdo, V'landys and company confident their bold plan might just work.
"It's exceeded all expectations. You can have a strategy, but the strategy is only as good as the way it is implemented," ARL Commission chairman V'landys told AAP.
"It's very surreal. You can go on and on and on, but what warms me up the most is it'll be bigger in year two, three, four or five.
"This is just the start and it's setting a real benchmark. We just hope it continues at this pace."
Raiders halfback Fogarty agrees it's been a worthwhile effort and he can't wait to see how Americans respond to the greatest game of all.
"To take our game over there where they don't have helmets and pads, and every player can defend, attack, kick and pass, I think the Americans will take to it," he said.
"The first year there might be a few growing pains, and they might not take to it straight away. But the more we go over there and they understand our game, they'll grow to it.
"I see it as a positive and I'll definitely be watching on Sunday afternoon."
NRL Round 1
Manly Sea Eagles v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sunday 1.30pm at Las Vegas
Sydney Roosters v Brisbane Broncos, Sunday 3.30pm at Las Vegas
Newcastle Knights v Canberra Raiders, Thursday 8pm at Newcastle
